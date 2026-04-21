Finalists Announced For The 2026 Aspiration Awards

The educational charity NCFE has today (21 April) announced finalists across six categories for its upcoming Aspiration Awards.

Launched by the leader in vocational and technical education in 2018, the awards honour the success of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff and educational organisations across the UK.

Now in its ninth year, and following the submission of hundreds of nominations, the shortlist was selected by a panel of 25 judges with extensive experience across education, skills, and the media.

Congratulations to all the finalists of the Aspiration Awards 2026 listed below. Winners are due to be announced in June.

Against All Odds

This category recognises a learner who has overcome difficult personal circumstances to achieve success. The finalists are:

Amber Wanley, DN Colleges Group

Annabelle Groombridge, Aced Qualifications

Jade Shaw, Tempdent

Lucas McElroy, Blenheim High School

Lucy Mears, Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form

Mariah-Marie Kane, Shooters Hill Sixth Form College

Mohammad Tempah, The Hub Educational Services

Paige Osmond, Warrington & Vale Royal College

Phinley Parker, Aced Qualifications

Ursula Cullen, South West College

The 2026 judging panel consisted of Helen Ketteringham, Chief People Officer at NCFE, Katy Morton, News Editor at Nursery World, Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News, and Charlotte Jones, Operations/Project Manager at the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN).

Learner of the Year

This category recognises an exceptional learner for their work, either within their qualification or in relation to a particular project related to their studies. The finalists are:

Amani Sobhi, CECOS College London

Ela Burton, TEC Partnership (The Academy Grimsby)

Harvey Truscott-Hull, TEC Partnership (East Riding College)

Izzy Wills, Exeter College

Jaylen Kadir, Blackburn College

Lewis J Ahmed, Double Eleven

Lotte Christian, Aced Qualifications

Nonge Bikishoni, Bournemouth and Poole College

Orla Geeson, The Hub Educational Services

River Querelle, East Coast College (Great Yarmouth Campus)

The 2026 judging panel consisted of Stewart Foster, Chief Regulatory Officer at NCFE, Rachel Johnson, CEO of PiXL, Catherine Sezen, Interim Director of Education Policy at the Association of Colleges, and Ben Rowland, CEO of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP).

Apprentice of the Year

The category recongises an exceptional apprentice for their work, either within their apprenticeship workplace or in relation to their classroom-based learning. The finalists are:

Ava Reed, Inspire Education Group

Chloe Bamford, Race Ahead Training

Courtney Siddall, Bolton College

Ethan Ramsey, Darlington College

Jacob Naylor, Leeds City College

Jorja Williams, Halesowen College

Lily Keogh, MIT Skills Limited

Paula Schrader, Exeter College

Sophie Smith, TEC Partnership (Grimsby Campus)

Susana Araujo Jacques, East Sussex College

The 2026 judging panel consisted of Leanne Poole, Head of EPA at NCFE, Jane Hamilton, journalist at the Times / Sun, Kasim Choudhry, Director (ThinkFest) at Pathway Group, and Lindsay Conroy, CEO of the Association of Apprentices.

Centre of the Year

This category recognises a school, college or training provider that has gone above and beyond to help their learners. The finalists are:

Aspire Education Academy

Best Practice Network Bristol

Blackburn College

Exeed College

Health and Early Years department at South Staffordshire College – Tamworth and Cannock campuses

Learning Curve Group

LimeCulture training

MIT Skills

Nursing and Midwifery department at Middlesbrough College

West Heath School

The 2026 judging panel consisted of Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Officer at NCFE, Jenny Patrickson, Brand Director at Active IQ, Shane Chowen, Editor of FE Week, and Anthony Painter, Director of Strategic Engagement at Ufi VocTech Trust.

Educator of the Year

This category recognises an educator who has gone above and beyond to support their learners. The finalists are:

Alfie Scott, Middlesbrough College

Andrew Johnson, Redcar and Cleveland College

Faye Field, Activate Learning

Jasmin Cooper, Swindon Borough Council

Jodie Mckenna, Blackpool Sixth Form College

Lyndsey Drohan, South Staffordshire College

Lynn Baker, Lincoln College

Owen Skellington, The Hub Educational Services

Phil Harris, Land & Wave Ltd

Tamsin Glover-Emerson, Lancaster and Morecombe College

The 2026 judging panel consisted of Kris Todd, Chief Financial Officer at NCFE, Lesley Davies CBE, Executive Director, Chartered Institute for Further Education, Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at the Education Training Foundation, Andria Zafirakou MBE, Arts and Textile Teacher at Alperton Community School, and Jenna Wrathall MBE, Director of Standards at WorldSkills UK.

Support Staff of the Year

This award recognises behind-the-scenes staff who have gone above and beyond to help learners or their colleges. The finalists include:

Aastha Chhabra, Future Connect Training and Recruitment

Catherine Elliott, Cheshire College – South and West

Greta Warner, Napier School

Gulshan Bi, Bradford College

Jo Molloy, ACAS

Julie Snelling, USP College

Lindon Wallace, City of Westminister College

Mark Gent, Bolton College,

Molly Barker, The Hub Educational Services

Paul Horvath, Middlesbrough College

The 2026 judging panel consisted of Brian Queen, Head of Customer Service at NCFE, Jacqui Jones, Head of Operations and Governance at The Exams Office, Samantha Booth, Deputy Editor at Schools Week, Vic Goddard, Executive Principal at Passmores Academy.