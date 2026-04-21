Talented students reach finals of prestigious national STEM competition

Nearly 200 secondary school students from across the UK are finalists of The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition 2026. Selected from almost 800 entrants, these inspiring students will go through a final round of judging before the winners are announced at an exciting awards ceremony at The Big Bang Fair.

As the UK’s top annual STEM competition, young people are encouraged to think big, challenge facts, ask questions and invent solutions. Biomimicry in aircraft design, renewable energy generation, a sustainable floating farm, and an AI-powered recycling bin are just some of the innovative STEM projects battling it out for coveted top prizes this year.

The full list of UK schools with students confirmed as finalists can now be viewed on The Big Bang website. The STEM projects come under the following themes:

AI, robotics and digital technology

Design for people and communities

Entertainment and hobbies

Health, medicine and wellbeing

Sustainability and environment

Phillip McShane, Associate Director of Engagement Projects at EUK Education commented:

“It’s brilliant to see so many young people making the connections between their own creativity and how STEM can help solve real-world challenges. Once again, the standard of projects has been incredibly high. The environment, AI and health are project themes that continue to be popular as young people look to engineering and technology to provide solutions. This year we continue to see entrants using a greater mix of STEM skills to create their projects.”

Top awards include The Big Bang UK Young Engineer (supported by Thales), The Big Bang UK Young Technologist (supported by Siemens), and The Big Bang UK Young Scientist of the Year. Winners of each category will receive a trophy plus £1,000 prize money.

A host of special awards supported by key engineering and tech industry partners are also on offer, as well as the EUK Education teacher award for school staff who have gone above and beyond to support students throughout their projects.

James Mackay, Head of STEM in the UK at Thales, commented:

“Congratulations to all the young people who have entered The Big Bang Competition – your curiosity, creativity, and passion for discovering new possibilities are truly inspiring. At Thales, we’re proud to support The Competition for the first time, helping to nurture the next generation of engineers and innovators. I know myself and my colleagues have loved looking over and providing feedback for some of the submissions – it’s been wonderful to see such exciting ideas. Your ideas today have the power to shape a brighter tomorrow, and we encourage you to keep exploring, questioning, and believing in your potential.”

Mark Wood, Social Sustainability Lead, Great Britain & Ireland, at Siemens said:

“Congratulations to all the finalists in The Big Bang Competition, supported by Siemens. As always, the competition has been fierce, but the finalists should be so proud of what they have already achieved, and I look forward to meeting them to hear more about their projects. Technology holds the key to solving the problems we face every day, so competitions like The Big Bang Competition, which embed creativity as well as real world solutions using technology, have never been more important to our environment, our society and our world.”

Finalists will be invited to showcase their projects to industry professionals, employers, and other young people at The Big Bang Fair taking place 9 to 11 June 2026 at the NEC in Birmingham. Winners of The Competition will be crowned at an exciting awards ceremony at The Fair on 9 June.

The annual Big Bang Fair is the largest free celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) for young people aged 10 to 13 in the UK. Through hands-on activities, incredible shows and career panels, the fair inspires students about the diverse careers in STEM.