HIVE360 boosts workplace training provision as skills shortage continues to climb

Outsourced PAYE payroll, employee benefits and engagement company HIVE360, has added over 100 accredited workplace training courses to its employee benefits app, to help clients boost staff recruitment and retention strategies as skills shortages reach an all-time high.

“We know very well the value and cost, of high-quality health and safety and workplace training,” says HIVE360’s CEO David McCormack.

“We also know that at a time when skills shortages are at a record high, and engaging with employees has become an even bigger challenge, workplace training and development is high on the agenda, whether for a team of permanent employees or a temporary workforce.

“In response, we have selected a new training provider, iHasco, to maintain our strategy of supporting our clients with the best resources when they need them.”

HIVE360 chose iHasco after a robust selection and trial process that included a two-month pilot of the new-look training and e-Learning platform by HIVE360 clients, including the UKs fastest growing on demand food delivery business Beelivery.

iHasco has over 13 years’ experience in developing and delivering high quality Health & Safety and HR Compliance eLearning with a keen focus on creativity, quality and simplicity. The choice of quality, accredited training is extensive, spanning a library of over 100 courses across Health & Safety, HR compliance, Business compliance, Management, Care certificates, and a range of soft skills.

Users of HIVE360’s mobile employee pay and benefits app Engage now have access to iHasco’s entire suite of training courses via the app’s dedicated My Training feature, where they can review information about each course.

“We’ve teamed up with iHasco to provide the best Health & Safety and Compliance training available on the market,” David explains. “Our partnership with iHasco means our clients can provide their full and part time workforce staﬀ the best training available, whilst at the same time saving them money – as we include this provision at no extra cost as part of our engagement platform.

“The courses help people easily work towards compliance with legislation and can be completed in as little as 20 minutes. Via an easy-to-use video-based eLearning platform and extensive library of accredited courses, it’s simple to get workplace Health & Safety and HR Compliance training sorted, and provide a fully accessible solution for the workforce,” he adds.

“Training is a key benefit included as standard for all employees and PAYE temps registered to use the HIVE360 Engage App, and our clients now have access to more than 100 high-quality eLearning accredited training courses.”

As part of the partnership, existing and new HIVE360 client employees registered on their company’s customised app, are eligible for two free online courses.

“Our team will work with clients to handpick the two most relevant courses that are the best fit for their business and team’s needs, which will be added to the training portal of their Engage App for the workforce to access whenever they need to,” explains David.

Alexandra Eno, People and Culture Manager at Beelivery, says the company was impressed by the quality of the training and courses throughout the trial: “Via the customised Beelivery Engage app, our team has 24/7 access to a range of features, including My Training. This has already proved invaluable, as staff training and development is essential to support Beelivery’s growth strategy, both for our existing team, but also to attract new people to the company.

“We have recruited a lot of people over the last 12 months, with plans for yet more growth in 2022. Having an app-based training, as well as employee perks and benefits offering, is essential for us and our fully remote and home-based workforce.”

The HIVE360 Engage app is provided as standard to businesses that outsource payroll and employment administration to the company. As well as My Training, the app includes My Health, My Money, My Discounts and My Work features. The app delivers information, support and resources such as 24/7 access to a personal doctor and mental health counsellors, gym memberships, thousands of high-street and online lifestyle, dining and insurance discounts, mobile phone savings, online training resources, and GDPR-compliant pay and pension information to support worker’s financial wellbeing.

Engage has an average of 200,000 user sessions each month, and HIVE360 reports average user engagement of 81%.

HIVE360 is a GLAA (Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority) license holder that provides HRMC compliant PAYE payroll services, with solutions designed to match the individual operations. its innovative employment experience platform Engage is provided as standard to businesses that outsource payroll and employment administration to the company.

HIVE360 works with owner-managed, private owned and SME businesses, including permanent and temporary recruiters like Kingston Noble, and including First Call Contract Services, Rocket Software, Bell Cornwall Recruitment, and First Base Recruitment.

