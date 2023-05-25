Libby ready to tread in Helen Mirren’s footsteps

A Malvern College pupil is to follow in the footsteps of Dame Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig, Rosamund Pike and Daniel Day-Lewis after landing a place at the prestigious National Youth Theatre.

Each year, around 6,000 young people from across the country audition for the NYT’s illustrious summer courses, but only 500 are lucky enough to win places.

Libby Jackson, 16, secured her place after attending an audition day held at Bristol in March. This involved a three-hour workshop followed by an individual audition with a director from the NYT, where she had to perform two contrasting monologues of her choice.

Now Libby has been told she has a place on the coveted Acting Course. This will see her take part in a two-week residential with the NYT in Bristol where she will experience working as a team in an ensemble theatre company and will have the opportunity to work with a professional theatre director. Following this exciting deep-dive into the theatrical world, Libby will become an Acting Member of the National Youth Theatre.

Libby, who is currently sitting her GCSEs, is a Drama and Musical Theatre scholar. Her most recent stage appearance was in the role of Fantine in the College’s production of Les Miserables.

Libby said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been offered this place. I love drama and theatre and love performing and this experience with the NYT will teach me so much. I can’t wait to get started.”

The NYT, whose alumni also includes the likes of David Walliams, Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Hynes, Rupert Penry-Jones and Orlando Bloom, was established in 1956 as the world’s first youth theatre.

Director of Drama, Keith Packham said:

“This is a fantastic achievement. Libby has huge potential and we look forward to hearing all about her experiences as a member of the National Youth Theatre. Both Leanne Hollyhead, our Speech and Drama tutor, and I are NYT alumni and we are delighted that Libby will experience working with the youth company.”

