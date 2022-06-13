LONDON SCHOOL OF BUSINESS & FINANCE TO OFFER HYBRID COURSES FOR ALL POST GRADUATE CERTIFICATES

London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) is set to offer hybrid courses for all its post Graduate Certificates from its new campus in Moorgate (Central London).

From July onwards, delegates can sign up for either campus-based or online, and participate in the same classes, engaging with tutors and other delegates via its state-of-the-art learning tools and multi-media enabled classrooms. Additionally, if a campus-based delegate is unable to join their physical class, then they will have the opportunity to take part in the live-online class remotely.

Running for 10 teaching weeks, followed by assessments, the four-module course will be Postgraduate Certificates in management, finance or marketing. Running across one academic semester and, taught by up to four industry expert tutors, classes are from 6pm to 9pm on weekdays.

Students who opt for one of the Postgraduate Diplomas can study for two terms, and then during the second, have the opportunity to study two further modules and an independent major project to gain a full Post Graduate Diploma.

“These modules are highly sought-after subjects including business development techniques, financial modelling, project finance and project management,” says Shane de Fonseka, Academic Director, Executive Education, LSBF. “These programmes are very popular amongst both UK based and foreign students, including those from Brazil, India, Nigeria, UAE, Italy and Ghana.”

LSBF’s Postgraduate Certificates are designed to help professionals and recent graduates develop an advanced understanding of the key areas in finance, management and marketing. Every course has a strong industry focus, helping pupils advance their careers by using case studies to show how theory can be applied in the workplace

