From education to employment
MPs to investigate Government’s proposed changes to post-16 education

FE News Editor April 22, 2022
MPs to investigate Government's proposed changes to post-16 education

Evidence Session: Wednesday 27 April, 09:30am 

This session will be available to watch live and on-demand on Parliament.TV

The Education Committee will examine how well the current post-16 education system prepares young people for modern work and the potential impact of proposed changes to Level 3 qualifications. MPs are expected to consider how a system based on a choice between A Levels or T Levels at 16 would affect disadvantaged young people.

This second session of the inquiry into The future of post-16 qualifications is likely to explore alternative post-16 education models, such as the baccalaureate system. The Committee may also discuss the Tony Blair Global Institute’s recent recommendation that 70% of young people should receive some form of higher education by 2040. 

Witness from 09:30

  • The Rt Hon. the Lord Blunkett, former Secretary of State for Education and Employment
  • The Rt Hon. the Lord Willetts , former Minister of State (Universities and Science) 
  • Sir Charlie Mayfield, Chairman of QA Ltd and Be the Business 

Published in: Education
FE News Editor

