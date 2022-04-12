New City College community comes together in show of support for Ukraine

New City College staff and students held a one-minute’s silence to recognise the impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

The moment of reflection across all NCC campuses was combined with a week of fundraising activities to raise money for UNICEF to fund aid and support for the people who are suffering the horrific effects of the war.

At Havering Sixth Form staff and students are donating clothes, blankets and other items to be sorted by Foundation Learning & SEND students before being transported by charity transit vans to the Poland/Ukraine border, where they have been distributed to the many families in need.

The week of fundraising included Henna artists offering designs, dressing in blue and yellow (the colours of the Ukraine flag) to show solidarity, a sponsored exercise bike competition, a memorial book to write messages for those impacted by the tragic events, and a collection for UNICEF at a Music Concert.

Deputy Principal Phil Hall said: “Thank you to all students and staff for helping us support UNICEF in their work to help families in Ukraine. There have been some inspiring activities and we have raised over £120 so far for this important cause, plus our collection of essential items is ongoing with the first donations now received at the Ukrainian border.”

At Hackney campus, Hospitality and Catering students held a Benefit Night for Ukraine at OKN1 restaurant. The evening was a celebration of Ukrainian culture with traditional music and a three-course menu of authentic Ukrainian cuisine. It was held in support of Ukrainian students Angelina Duschak, 17, and Elvira Grygutsiak, 18, who are both training at OKN1 and study Event Management and City & Guilds Food & Beverage Service Supervision at the Hackney campus.

SEND students on Independence and Life Skills courses at Hackney designed and sold Sunflower Cards to raise money. The students were very shocked and disturbed by news reports and the effect of the conflict on people’s lives and wanted to do something to help families in distress.

At Ardleigh Green campus, a raffle with donated prizes was held along with a sponsored row and bike ride and students wrote messages of peace for a display board.

ESOL students at Tower Hamlets campus made posters and messages to support the people of Ukraine. They discussed the heartbreaking situation and one student, Dyana, from the Ukraine, spoke during the lesson about the terrible situation some of her family are facing. The class also made a video of support to send to Dyana’s family members.

More fundraising and events are being planned by the Student Union and will be held at New City College in the summer term.

Published in