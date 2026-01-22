New Hybrid Learning Platform Aims to Improve Access to Higher Education Delivery

A new hybrid learning platform has been launched to support the delivery of Access to Higher Education (HE) qualifications, with a focus on improving flexibility, learner engagement and progression into higher education.

The platform supports the delivery of Access to HE Diplomas, Level 3 qualifications licensed by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) and widely recognised by higher education providers across the UK. Access to HE courses play a significant role in widening participation, offering adult learners alternative pathways into higher education, often alongside work, caring responsibilities or other commitments.

Developed by Ascentis in collaboration with education providers, the hybrid platform has been designed to support blended and face-to-face delivery models. It brings together teaching, assessment and quality assurance processes in a single system, with the aim of reducing administrative burden while maintaining consistent standards across provision.

Learners are able to track their progress throughout their Diploma, while tutors can manage cohorts and monitor engagement more efficiently. External verification is also conducted through the platform, helping to streamline processes for centres and support timely oversight of quality and compliance.

Flexibility is a central feature of the platform’s design, allowing centres to adapt delivery models to meet their needs and learner circumstances. This approach reflects wider sector trends towards more inclusive and responsive models of adult education, particularly for learners who may have previously faced barriers to accessing higher education. Early feedback from centres indicates that hybrid delivery is supporting greater engagement and accessibility.

Melanie DaCosta, Access to HE Coordinator at Shipley College, commented:

“Ascentis’ new hybrid platform for our Access to HE Diplomas has had a really positive impact on how our learners engage with their programmes at Shipley College. The flexibility of hybrid access allows learners to balance their studies more effectively around work and childcare commitments, without feeling disconnected from their learning.

“The Spriing platform provides interactive resources that support engagement both in and out of the classroom, helping learners stay on track and feel supported. For staff, the ability to easily track class progress and learner engagement makes delivery and monitoring far more straightforward and efficient. This is in addition to the amazing support we get from Ascentis and our Account Manager.

“Overall, the hybrid approach has supported a more inclusive and flexible learning experience for both learners and staff.”

The launch of the platform highlights ongoing efforts within the sector to modernise Access to HE delivery while maintaining a strong focus on quality, learner support and progression. By combining established Access to HE frameworks with digital delivery tools, providers aim to strengthen pathways into higher education and support adult learners to achieve positive long-term outcomes.