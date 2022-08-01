NMITE ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

NMITE, New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering, Hereford, today announces that Professor Elena Rodriguez-Falcon, has been appointed to a senior leadership position at another leading UK university and will therefore be stepping down from her role as President and Chief Executive. Elena has been with NMITE since 2018 and has been integral to the creation and growth of NMITE over the last four years.

James Newby, current Chief Operating Officer at NMITE will be stepping into the role of President and Chief Executive of NMITE from September. James joined NMITE in 2020 with over 20 years’ experience in higher education and has been a driving force for growing NMITE into what it is today.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am leaving NMITE and it has been a true honour to be part of the team. NMITE is an extraordinary institution and is a real innovator for the next generation of engineers. I want to thank the team, students and NMITE’s friends for all their support over the years and will continue to follow NMITE’s progress. I have no doubt James will step into the role seamlessly and NMITE will continue to grow.” Says Professor Elena Rodriguez-Falcon.

“We are very sad to see Elena go but thank her for all her work over the years she has been with NMITE. She has been a brilliant leader and has inspired many of our students and we wish her nothing but the best in her new role. Whilst it is always challenging to replace a strong leader, we are looking forward to welcoming James into his new role and know he will continue to drive NMITE forward with the same passion and dedication he has shown already.” said Terence Jagger, CBE, Chair of Board of Trustees, NMITE.

“Having been part of the NMITE team for the last 2 years, I understand the importance of its role in the local community and in meeting the national need for innovation in engineering education. I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the institution on the next phase of its journey and to work with NMITE’s partners and supporters who are so important to its mission” says James Newby

A year ago, NMITE successfully launched its MEng in Integrated Engineering, and has recently announced a number of new developments that reinforce its role as a “new model” in engineering education and demonstrates its innovative thinking and delivery. These include a fast-track BEng (Hons), two Timber Technology Engineering Design CPD courses and the new CATT (Centre for Advanced Timber Technology).

