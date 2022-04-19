North West businesses break apprenticeship record with Total People

Businesses across the North West have come together to break a record for generating apprenticeships in the region.

Following Total People’s campaign calling for businesses to access apprenticeship funding to hire new employees or upskill current staff, 108 apprenticeships opportunities have been generated in just 50 days.

It means Total People has hit its target for generating 100 apprenticeships in its fastest ever time period.

From the start of National Apprenticeship Week in February, Total People has been working with local employers to create 100 apprenticeships in 100 days, while also generating half a million pounds of apprenticeship levy gifting from large employers.

Apprenticeships can be available to new or existing employees and allow companies to increase their workforce, upskill current employees and improve productivity, with small businesses eligible to have around 95 per cent of the training costs covered by the government.

Beckie Holmes, Levy Gifting Manager at Total People, said: “This is truly amazing! In just 50 days, we’ve helped to create real opportunities for businesses across the North West and their staff.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for people to start, progress or change their career and we’re thrilled to be helping our smaller businesses to secure much-needed funding as a way of futureproofing their business and upskilling their staff.”

Little Tap Restaurant and Bar in Cheshire were one of the first small employers to access funds from a £100k gift from catering company Elior.

Myles Carr, Business Owner at the Tarporley restaurant, said: “Elior’s gifted funds will have helped a huge amount of businesses that have survived the pandemic and want to grow.”

Total People provides apprenticeships in more than 30 different industries and connects people with employers to provide amazing apprenticeship opportunities for anyone aged 16+.

Graded as good by Ofsted, Total People can support employers through every step of the process with a wealth of experience in providing apprenticeships in sectors including business administration, engineering, hospitality, management, construction and childcare.

Published in