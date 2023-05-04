NSCG’s Academy of Sport Manager appointed to the AoC Sport Hall of Fame

In recognition of his long service and commitment to the development of college sport and physical activity amongst young people, Newcastle and Stafford College Group’s (NSCG) Dave Sutton has been inducted into the Association of Colleges (AoC) Hall of Fame.

NSCG’s Academy of Sport manager and sport lecturer, Dave Sutton has been tirelessly promoting physical activity and sport among the College’s students and the wider community for almost 17 years.

His exemplary commitment and significant contribution to sport was recognised during the AoC’s online Sport Awards on 28 April where he was praised for his continuous efforts and hard work in the sporting field.

Since he joined the College, Dave has held various roles beginning as an hourly paid lecturer in 2006 then becoming the Football Coordinator from 2010.

Given Dave’s talent and passion for the sector he progressed to become the College Sport Maker from 2013 and continued to promote enhanced sports enrichment and opportunities across the entire student body. Dave’s extensive sporting experience, knowledge and skills saw him promoted to become the Curriculum Leader in Sports Performance and Excellence for Newcastle College in 2014.

Having demonstrated countless examples of innovation and passion to his teaching, learner experience and the cross college sporting enrichment learners benefit from, it was a natural fit for Dave to become the College Group’s Academy of Sport Manager in 2016.

Outside of the outstanding work Dave does at NSCG, he is paramount in supporting West Midland activity for regionals and network operations and supports the College’s vast volume of representation for the West Midlands at the April National Championships. For several years Dave has also supported ECFA National squad selection by liaising with organisers and coordinating selection dates.

Assistant Director of Curriculum and the Head of Professional Studies, Mark Kent was the driving force behind Dave’s well-deserved nomination. He said:

“I can wholeheartedly state that Dave is one of the most passionate and genuine people to support the sport and physical activity agenda within not only the college but also local community.

“He has at every opportunity placed our learner’s experiences and opportunities to fulfil their sporting and physical activity goals at the very highest level of priority and has demonstrated countless examples of innovation and passion to his teaching and learner experience.”

Upon his induction, Dave said: “I was completely shocked to discover I’d been nominated for an AoC Sport award and even more surprised to find out I’d been appointed to the Hall of Fame.

“I’m incredibly moved and thankful to be recognised by the College and AoC and will continue to promote sporting activity through the work I do at the Academy of Sport. None of the success that has been achieved over the past few years would have happened without the fantastic coaches and talented students that we have here at NSCG.”

The AoC Sport Awards are a chance for member colleges from across the country to showcase and celebrate the achievements and inspirational work of students and staff in college sport. The awards represent the highest successes of young people in Further Education sport and physical activity, as well as highlighting the dedication of staff, who support and nurture those learners to success.

