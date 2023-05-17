One Young World and Pearson announce lecture line up for its Academy for young leaders

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammed Yunus, prominent political activist Bill Browder and Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change feature as lecturers

One Young World, the global community for young leaders, and Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, today launch the One Young World Academy – an online learning platform to help empower future young leaders across the global workforce.

The Academy aims to help young leaders tackle business-critical challenges, and as a result the three courses on offer as part of the Academy are:

Reducing Carbon Emissions

Play a positive role during conflict and in peacebuilding

Work for a more equal world and workplace

The courses are practical and project-based, featuring lectures from world-leading experts on environmental, social and governance issues, including:

Bill Browder, Founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management

Caroline Casey, Founder of The Valuable 500

Fatou Bensouda, Former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and Gambian High Commissioner to the UK

Lord Hastings of Scarisbrick, CBE, Professor of Leadership at the Stephen R. Covey Leadership Centre at Huntsman Business School, USA

Professor Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Laureate and Founder of Grameen Bank

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

Throughout the course, learners will design and implement their own real-world project, with support from colleagues and One Young World Ambassadors serving as project mentors, giving learners guidance and feedback on their coursework.

The courses are designed to help future leaders gain the knowledge and the know-how to solve business-critical challenges, leading to outcomes that accelerate the impact to build a fair and sustainable world.

The Academy is £140 per individual course, or £360 for a bundle of all three courses. Each course license is valid for one year. On average each course length is estimated to be between 16-20 hours over a 6-week period to fit around the learner’s experience.

Beyond making a real work impact, learners who complete a course will also receive a recognised credential badge from Credly, anchored in the blockchain, which they can add to their LinkedIn profiles and online CVs.

Ella Robertson McKay, Managing Director, One Young World, says:

“We are delighted to be offering young leaders around the world the opportunity to develop the skills required to make a difference and change the world as we know it, outside of our annual Summit. Experiential learning is hugely important to ensure young people are adaptable for an ever-changing world.

“The Academy is an opportunity for enterprises to empower their workforce to make real change while building a strong and collaborative culture of learning. We have partnered with Pearson to bring people a brand new learning experience – combining hands-on experience, with support from a personal mentor.”

Laurel Chamberlain, Director Business Development and Innovation, Pearson, says:

“The vision and expertise of this exciting line up of lecturers from One Young World’s Community of world leaders, together with Pearson’s innovative course design and Skills Accelerator technology platform, will support this new generation to thrive in their careers and accelerate the impact they can have on key global issues. Learning doesn’t just happen at school or college – it’s a lifelong journey. At Pearson we want to ensure people at any stage of their careers are equipped with the best possible skills to excel in life and in work and the One Young World Academy has an important role to play in equipping future leaders with the skills they need.”

To find out more about the Academy see oneyoungworld.com/academy

