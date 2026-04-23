AUCSO celebrates Annual Awards 2026 winners. The winners are revealed!

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the leading organisation for security professionals working in Higher and Further Education worldwide, has announced the winners of its Annual Awards 2026, recognising outstanding achievement across the global university security community.

The awards were presented on Wednesday 15 April 2026 at the AUCSO Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, held in the Great Hall at the University of Exeter, as part of the AUCSO Annual Conference and AGM 2026.

Bringing together sector leaders from across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia, the USA and the Middle East, this year’s conference, themed ‘Excellence Shared – Value Realised’, celebrated the innovation, professionalism and dedication shaping modern campus security.

The Annual Awards honour individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond in 2025, demonstrating exceptional leadership, operational excellence and a commitment to keeping campus communities safe.

AUCSO Security Officer of the Year

Winner: Vicky Laskey, University of Exeter

Awarded to a Security Officer who has consistently demonstrated excellence and professionalism, going above and beyond the usual expectations of their role.

Vicky Laskey was recognised for her outstanding professionalism, compassion and unwavering commitment to student wellbeing. A trusted and highly visible presence across campus, she has led student engagement initiatives and safety campaigns that help students feel informed, reassured and supported. Calm and empathetic under pressure, and committed to continuous development, she consistently goes above and beyond, setting a benchmark for frontline campus security.

AUCSO Security Team of the Year

Winner: Security Team, University of Plymouth

Awarded to a Security Team whose teamwork or response to an incident has required exceptional commitment beyond normal duties, displaying courage, determination and dedication in supporting their campus community.

The University of Plymouth Security Team was recognised for extraordinary courage, professionalism and resilience in the most challenging circumstances. In a life-threatening incident, a three-officer night shift responded decisively to a critically injured individual, securing the scene and delivering life-saving first aid that helped stabilise the casualty before emergency services arrived. Beyond this, the team has consistently demonstrated compassion, operational excellence and community commitment – supporting vulnerable students, responding to major incidents and embodying the very best of the profession.

AUCSO Security Manager of the Year

Winner: Ahmed Mohamed, Oxford Brookes University

Awarded to a Security Manager who has introduced innovations adding measurable value to their institution, positively contributed to the wider security community, reduced security risks and demonstrated consistent leadership across their team.

Ahmed Mohamed was recognised for exceptional leadership and innovation, delivering transformative impact both within Oxford Brookes University and across the wider security community. Through digital reporting systems, data-led operations and modernised training, he has enhanced the effectiveness and professionalism of his Security Service. His work to improve student safety and strengthen external partnerships has increased confidence and reduced risk, while fostering a high-performing, collaborative team culture.

AUCSO Initiative of the Year

Winner: Coventry University Protection Service

Awarded to a security team that has implemented a unique and innovative initiative delivering tangible value to both the security operation and the wider institution.

Coventry University Protection Service was recognised for a high-impact, student-focused safety programme that places wellbeing, engagement and crime prevention at the heart of campus life.

Through twice-weekly roadshows across campus and accommodation, the team has created a visible and accessible platform for student support, working in partnership with local police and PCSOs to deliver practical, real-world safety advice. Interactive demonstrations and hands-on engagement bring key initiatives to life, ensuring messages resonate with students.

The results are compelling: SafeZone registrations have increased by 40%, while alerts have risen by 90% year-on-year, reflecting stronger awareness, trust and student confidence.

By combining innovation, partnership working and measurable impact, Coventry University has set a benchmark for excellence in student engagement and campus safety.

Julie Barker, Chief Operating Officer at AUCSO, said:

“These awards recognise the very best of our profession – individuals and teams who demonstrate extraordinary commitment, innovation and leadership in protecting their campus communities.

This year’s winners are outstanding examples of the professionalism and dedication that define our sector, and it was a privilege to celebrate their achievements at our 42nd Anniversary Conference.”

The AUCSO Annual Awards continue to highlight the critical role of security professionals in Higher Education, showcasing best practice and setting benchmarks for excellence across the international community.