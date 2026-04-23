Universities must scale up collaboration to deliver green economy transitions, new report argues

Universities have a pivotal role to play in tackling climate change, but fragmented collaboration and disciplinary boundaries are slowing progress, according to a new Debate Paper from the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), sponsored by the University of Salford.

A clear and present danger: Investing in collaboration platforms to accelerate the transition to a green economy (HEPI Debate Paper 46) by Professor Katy Mason highlights the growing importance of collaboration platforms – interdisciplinary hubs, research centres and innovation catalysts – that gather together academics, policymakers, businesses and civil society to co-develop solutions to climate challenges.

The new paper’s key findings include:

long-term research centres and institutes are effective at driving systemic change but need sustained funding and institutional support;

networks and catalysts are agile and impactful but require coordination to scale innovation across regions and sectors; and

a £650 million five-year Green Innovation Challenge Fund could meaningfully support a UK-wide network of collaboration platforms, delivering measurable regional and national climate mitigation outcomes.

The report recommends that universities:

reform incentives for interdisciplinary collaboration, valuing societal impact alongside traditional academic outputs;

invest in professional knowledge-exchange teams to translate research into actionable insights for business, government and communities; and

embed climate and sustainability skills into curricula, short courses, apprenticeships and vocational training to prepare the workforce for the green economy.

Professor Katy Mason, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean of Salford Business School at the University of Salford and the author of the new report, said:

“Universities cannot tackle the climate emergency alone.

“Our findings show that connecting and coordinating existing platforms is the most effective way to scale impact and to ensure that research translates into real-world action.”

Nick Hillman, Director of HEPI, said:

“Universities have generally adopted stretching net-zero targets of their own while also holding the key to tackling climate change across society as a whole. Yet the deteriorating financial situation is making it hard for them to put their shoulder to the wheel.

“More support and more encouragement for more collaborative action could potentially reap huge benefits.”