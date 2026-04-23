Moulton College set to welcome new Chair of Governors

Northamptonshire-based Moulton College has announced the appointment of Liz Male MBE as its new Chair of Governors.

Liz brings decades of strategic and hands-on experience in leadership, communications and collaborations, sustainability and organisational transformation. Passionate about the role further education can play in the local community and regional growth, Liz is committed to strengthening stakeholder relationships and helping to shape Moulton College’s curriculum to fit the evolving needs of employers.

Liz will take up the role from 1st May 2026, succeeding David McVean as Chair. She says:

“Moulton College is a truly special place. I’ve known of Moulton for over 25 years and have admired the way it has developed its specialist expertise, industry partnerships and student experience to genuinely transform lives. It’s a huge honour to take up this role, and at such an important time. We have many exciting opportunities ahead to build on these strengths, grow our impact and play an even greater role in shaping the skills and economic success of the region.”

Liz’s appointment comes as Moulton College and Northampton College explore a proposed merger to create a stronger and more resilient offering for the wider county. Founded in 1921 as the Institute of Agriculture and set across more than 1,000 acres of Northamptonshire countryside, Moulton College is home to purpose-built technical education facilities and a working farm. It has since expanded its further education curriculum offering to include animal management, construction, bakery and sport, alongside a range of land-based studies to more than 2000 students. In March 2025, the College was awarded ‘Good’ status across all areas by Ofsted, which praised its high-quality provision.

Oliver Symons, Principal and CEO, Moulton College, adds:

“We are delighted to welcome Liz as our new Chair of Governors. As a facilitator who works across boards, joint ventures and complex stakeholder groups, she brings valuable expertise and experience to the role as we enter our next phase.

“On behalf of the College community, I would like to extend our gratitude to David. We have been extremely grateful for his guidance and want to thank him for his hard work, unwavering commitment and unfaltering belief in Moulton College during some challenging times.”

During his tenure, former senior civil servant David played a pivotal role in guiding Moulton College through a significant period of growth, supporting staff and students to build its reputation for education and employer and community engagement.

David, who will support Liz as Vice Chair until the summer, adds:

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Governors. I am proud of what we have achieved together and leave confident that Moulton College will thrive under Liz’s guidance.”