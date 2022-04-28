Online school in running for education award

A unique independent school with no classrooms has been named a finalist in education awards run by online lifestyle guide Muddy Stilettos.

Minerva’s Virtual Academy is in the running for the Most Innovative Technology-led Teaching category in the Muddy Stilettos Best Schools Awards 2022.

Launched during COVID-19 restrictions in January 2021, Minerva’s Virtual Academy is an online independent school which caters for 10 to 18-year-olds. The school delivers British education to children across the world.

Minerva offers many of the same elements as a bricks and mortar school, with weekly assemblies, after-school clubs and school trips to ensure that students are still part of a community, but with the added flexibility of learning from home.

Lawrence Tubb, Headmaster at Minerva, (pictured) said:

“We’re delighted to be named as a finalist in the Muddy Stilettos’ awards. Since it launched back in 2011, Muddy Stilettos has become an indispensable guide to life outside of London and it’s school guide is a must-read for any parent looking to provide the best education for their child.

“Our very existence is to provide innovative, technology-led teaching and it is great to be recognised for this so soon after we launched. We believe we are the perfect school for modern times – combining smart technology and engaging online resources with one-to-one support, active group learning and exciting multi-disciplinary projects.

“We offer pupils the flexibility to learn from the comfort of their home, anywhere in the world, while ensuring they develop the social skills required to live fulfilling lives and succeed in the workplaces of the future.”

Muddy Stilettos was founded in 2011 as a way for journalist Hero Brown, who has worked with titles such as the Independent on Sunday, The Observer, Red, Marie Claire and Elle, to find things to do in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire after she moved out of London. It became a business the following year and now covers 26 counties.

Of the Best Schools Awards, Muddy said:

“Ever since we published our first school review back in 2013, we’ve been drawn to schools that champion holistic education, prioritise pastoral care and have a creative, modern ethos. At Muddy we write as national journalists but with a parents’ perspective, and always look to give on-the-ground honest insight.”

The overall winners will be announced on 14 June 2022.

