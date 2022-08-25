Oxford International Education Group partners with the University of Roehampton London to prioritise student experience

38 locations worldwide to help recruit and process international students. OIEG’s Education Services unit will bridge the gap and provide the University with day-to-day support, recruitment & conversion tools, marketing support, compliance, agent management, exceptional student experience and infrastructure.

Across the higher education sector, institutions are renewing their approach to the student experience – with accessibility, simplicity and diversity taking centre stage. The collaboration between the University of Roehampton and OIEG embodies their shared dedication to advancing the universal student experience.

The University of Roehampton is London’s campus university with a strong and fast-growing reputation for the quality of teaching and research. Earlier this year, the University was jointly recognised as the best modern university in the country for research, and the highest-ranked modern university in London as part of the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021.

Guillaume Richard, Director of Recruitment, International and Admissions, University of Roehampton London said:

“Our partnership with OIEG is rooted in our mission to help students to realise their ambitions, no matter their background. Broadening and streamlining the application process for international students is critical to cultivating the next generation of global talent and advancing the rich experience our students enjoy. We look forward to working with OIEG and welcoming even more international students to London.”

Education Services sits in parallel to OIEG’s pathway provision activities – such as, embedded colleges and the Oxford International Digital Institute. To counter the unpredictable global environment and the evolving nature of public-private sector partnerships, the unit supports universities with end-to-end recruitment, conversion and operations-processing functions.

David Pilsbury, Chief Development Officer, OEIG commented:

“From unprecedented market disruption to regulatory burdens, universities are facing mounting pressure. Our solution alleviates this strain, by managing the backend processes completely– enabling universities to focus on their core offerings – teaching. We’re delighted to be partnering with the University of Roehampton to prioritise student experience, for all.”

Published in