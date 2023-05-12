Persistent school absence among marginalised groups – Education Committee investigates

Persistent absence and support for disadvantaged children

Tuesday 16 May at 10:00, Committee Room 15

The barriers to attending school experienced by children from marginalised groups will be examined in an Education Committee evidence session.

The cross-party Committee will question experts and charity leaders about the links between low attendance and factors such as special educational needs, mental health conditions, speaking English as an additional language and living in poverty.

There will be questions about the effectiveness of Alternative Provision schools at improving children’s attendance and reintegrating pupils back into mainstream education.

MPs will also ask the two panels for their views on the types of interventions that the Government could expect schools and local authorities to make in order to improve school attendance, including the use of fines.

Witnesses from 10:00

Ellie Costello, Director, Square Peg

Vicki Nash, Associate Director of External Relations, Mind

Daniel Stravrou, Director, Special Education Consortium (National Children’s Bureau)

From 11:00

Pauline Anderson OBE, Chair of Trustees, The Traveller Movement

Dr Claudia Sumner, London Advocacy Manager, Child Poverty Action Group

Diana Sutton, Director, The Bell Foundation

