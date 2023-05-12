Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Persistent school absence among marginalised groups – Education Committee investigates

FE News Editor May 12, 2023
0 Comments
students walking through gate

Persistent absence and support for disadvantaged children

Tuesday 16 May at 10:00, Committee Room 15           

Watch live on parliamentlive.tv  

The barriers to attending school experienced by children from marginalised groups will be examined in an Education Committee evidence session.

The cross-party Committee will question experts and charity leaders about the links between low attendance and factors such as special educational needs, mental health conditions, speaking English as an additional language and living in poverty.

There will be questions about the effectiveness of Alternative Provision schools at improving children’s attendance and reintegrating pupils back into mainstream education.

MPs will also ask the two panels for their views on the types of interventions that the Government could expect schools and local authorities to make in order to improve school attendance, including the use of fines.

Witnesses from 10:00

  • Ellie Costello, Director, Square Peg
  • Vicki Nash, Associate Director of External Relations, Mind
  • Daniel Stravrou, Director, Special Education Consortium (National Children’s Bureau)

From 11:00

  • Pauline Anderson OBE, Chair of Trustees, The Traveller Movement
  • Dr Claudia Sumner, London Advocacy Manager, Child Poverty Action Group
  • Diana Sutton, Director, The Bell Foundation
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .