Preply’s free language lessons have been taken up by 15,000 Ukrainian displaced people

● Ukrainian-founded start-up Preply is a market leader in language

lessons worldwide

● Since March 2022 Preply has offered free language lessons to all

displaced Ukrainian refugees

● 15k Ukrainians signed up for the program, which offers classes in 9

different languages

● Dmytro Voloshyn, Co-Founder at Preply, said: ‘As a Ukrainian-founded

company, we believe it is our duty to support Ukrainian refugees by providing

them with vital language skills to thrive in their new country. We are delighted

that so many displaced Ukrainians have already signed up to our program

and we look forward to welcoming many more to our lessons.’

15,000 Ukrainian displaced people have signed up for Preply’s program to offer free

language lessons to displaced Ukrainians. 850 Preply tutors volunteered their time and have delivered an outstanding 845 lessons so far to support Ukrainians with the required language skills to live and thrive in their host country.

In response to the successful take up, Dmytro Voloshyn, Co-Founder at Preply, said: ‘As a Ukrainian-founded company, we believe it is our duty to support Ukrainian displaced people by providing them with vital language skills to thrive in their new country. We are delighted that so many displaced Ukrainians have already signed up to our program and we look forward to welcoming many more to our lessons.’

Preply’s classes support Ukrainians to adapt to their new surroundings and also provide a safe environment for refugees with similar experiences to connect. The lessons offered are 55 minute group sessions, with approximately 6 students per class.

Sharing a common language is vital for assimilation and allows refugees to seek

employment in their host country. Preply offers classes for A1 to C1 level in 9 languages: English, Polish, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch and Czech.

Published in