Professor of Education to deliver Inaugural Professorial Lecture

Professor Kate Adams, Professor of Education at Leeds Trinity University, will give her first formal lecture at the institution on children’s spirituality.

The lecture, which will be delivered in-person at the University’s campus in Horsforth on Tuesday 7 June from 5.30pm, is free to attend.

It will reflect Professor Adams’ research specialisms in children’s spirituality and the implications for schools, with a focus on understanding spiritual and/or religious experiences from their perspectives.

Professor Adams works with children of all faiths and none, with a particular interest in those from no faith background. Her areas of interest include young people’s spiritual dreams, encounters with angels and deceased loved ones, imaginary friends/invisible companions and children’s spiritual voice(s) which are often unheard.

The academic joined the Institute of Childhood and Education at Leeds Trinity University in September 2021, with over two decades of experience working at universities in Scotland and England.

Professor Adams is on the international advisory board of the Journal of Religious Education and International Journal of Children’s Spirituality, and regularly reviews papers for a range of journals and grant applications for funding bodies.

She is a former Director of the International Association for the Study of Dreams and former co-chair of the International Association of Children’s Spirituality.

Professor Adams said: “I am delighted to be giving my Inaugural Professorial Lecture at Leeds Trinity University. As a Professor of Education, I have focused on children’s spirituality and the implications for schools throughout my career, and I am looking forward to sharing reflections about this in my talk – especially at a University with a faith foundation and such a rich history of teacher training.

“It is an exciting time to be at Leeds Trinity, with lots of energy around the Strategic Plan 2021-26 and a renewed focus on research. I look forward to supporting this and working with colleagues going forward.”

Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, Professor Malcolm Todd, added:

“It is excellent news that Professor Kate Adams will be delivering her first formal lecture at Leeds Trinity University, as part of our new series of Inaugural Professorial Lectures.

“In recent months we have welcomed a number of new colleagues and Professors to the institution, and this is an exciting opportunity to hear from them about their areas of expertise and interest. We are investing in our academic leadership structures to support our strategic ambitions, enhance the student experience and encourage research and knowledge exchange. I look forward to seeing the positive impact colleagues like Professor Adams will undoubtedly make.”

Professor Adams is the second academic to feature in the new series of Inaugural Professorial Lectures at Leeds Trinity University, which are hosted to welcome Professors joining the institution and provide a platform for their research specialisms.

‘Research, Impact and Innovation’ is one of the four key pillars of Leeds Trinity’s Strategic Plan for 2021-2026.

The institution is working to increase the economic, social and cultural impact of its research activities regionally, nationally and globally, and increase its contribution to public debate, engagement and collaboration.

Find out more about Professor Adams’ lecture on Tuesday 7 June from 5.30pm online.

