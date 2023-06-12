SERC Shortlisted in Open College Network NI Awards 2023

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has been announced as a finalist within five categories in the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI) Learning Endeavour Awards 2023.

The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals and their training providers, by highlighting the power of learning to transform lives for the better.

This year, SERC Level 2 Award in Innovation and Enterprise in Practice student Adrian Stott is a finalist in the ‘Further Education Learner of the Year’ category; SERC Essential Skills student, Coco Egan is a finalist in the ‘Essential Skills Learner of the Year’ category; SERC Lecturer and Deputy Head of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, Lizzie Buick is a finalist in the ‘Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year’ category and the College itself is also a finalist in the ‘Advancing Learning Through Innovation’ and ‘Provider of the Year’ categories.

SERC Director of Curriculum & Information Services, Michael Malone comments,

“The SERC finalists in this competition showcase the level of dedication, innovation and expertise our staff and students are capable of. Reaching a finalist position in five categories is a fantastic achievement and further highlights SERC’s mission to change people’s lives for the better through education. Best of luck to all finalists.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday 26 June in Titanic Belfast.

