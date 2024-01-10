Shropshire school to host series of events to celebrate women as part of landmark anniversary

An ambitious new series of events is to be launched in Shropshire this year to celebrate and empower women as part of a landmark anniversary at one of the county’s leading independent schools.

High profile speakers, social events, business panels, career workshops and networking sessions will all be included in a packed calendar of events planned for a year-long initiative honouring the Women of Wrekin.

The project is to be officially launched on March 7, in time for International Women’s Day, as Shropshire’s Wrekin College kicks off the countdown to 50 years of girls at Wrekin in 2025.

Events will be open to the wider community while the scheme also hopes to bring back the largest number of Wrekin female alumnae to have ever gathered together at the school.

The Wrekin Foundation, a charity connected to the school, will lead the venture as it looks to create a lasting legacy from 50 years of being fully co-educational.

The first female pupils to join Wrekin in 1975 were dubbed the ‘magnificent seven’ and that number has grown over the years to the full co-education the school enjoys today.

Andy Nicoll, Wrekin Foundation Director, said today the school was very proud of its continued commitment to empowering girls and nurturing the role models of tomorrow.

“Over the last five decades the school has not only embraced being co-ed but has made significant investments and key strategic changes to be a positive and forward-thinking environment for girls,” she added.

“Sport for girls has evolved to be recognised on both the regional and national stage with Wrekin now a designated pathway school for playing netball at a national level while our Business School has welcomed some of UK’s most successful female leaders as guest speakers and mentors in other employability initiatives held at the school.

“Investments included the Business School alongside a new Music School, Astroturf and dance studio to broaden the opportunities for all pupils across various disciplines.

“It was important for us to pay tribute to all that has been achieved but also to make that 50 years count by using it as a platform to create something that would support and encourage more girls and women in the wider community to feel both ambitious and confident in their choices and to maximise the career and other opportunities available to them.

“This series of events will provide support, inspiration, skills, advice, industry connections and the opportunity to just get together with others to celebrate the amazing women in our community and beyond.”

Those interested are being encouraged to Save the Date for a lavish evening event on March 7 with further details to be released shortly. To find out more visit here.

