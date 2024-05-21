Six Degrees partners with New City College to educate and inspire future tech professionals

Secure, integrated cloud services provider, Six Degrees, has partnered with New City College to educate and inspire future tech professionals through a series of lessons delivered by its experts.

With technology evolving at a rapid pace, and with developments in AI set to profoundly shape our working futures, the new generation of tech professionals must be empowered to embrace the opportunities – and overcome the challenges – that they will face.

New City College recognised a need to empower their IT and Computing students with specialist knowledge around the latest evolutions in cloud and cyber security to ensure they are best placed to succeed in today’s complex technology sector. By partnering with Six Degrees, NCC has accessed a deep well of skills and knowledge delivered through a company committed to supporting its communities through social value initiatives.

The partnership was established through Six Degrees’ Women in Tech group, who led an initiative to inspire more women into tech roles by encouraging STEM subject participation for young female students. This initiative was driven by the belief that if you inspire passion in STEM subjects at a younger age, technology becomes a much more achievable career path.

Delivered as part of its Cyber University education series, Six Degrees’ experts have taught lessons including ‘AI in 2024: Understanding AI’s Role in Cyber Security and in Business’, ‘Social Engineering and Open Source Intelligence’, and ‘Cloud and Code – the Evolution of Cloud’. All lessons provide practical, real-world insights that align with New City College’s strategic intent to help students realise possibility.

Lindsay Gallard, Chief People Officer at Six Degrees, said:

“Through our partnership with New City College we’re connecting with learners to awaken in them a curiosity and a fascination with the world of technology – what is the cloud, and what does it do for people? What is hacking, and how can it be ethical? What’s coding, and could someone like me really do that? We can create an urge for more, or different, or better within someone just by showing them what’s even possible.”

Simon Crawley-Trice, Chief Executive Officer at Six Degrees, said:

“Delivering value into our communities is important to Six Degrees and to me personally. I am proud to partner with an ambitious, progressive organisation like New City College to help their learners understand more about the opportunities available to them in the technology sector. If our lessons inspire a new-found interest in tech, or if they help learners take the next steps on their own personal journeys into cloud or cyber security, we’ll be doing our job.”

Fraz Arshad, Senior Curriculum Manager for IT, at New City College, said:

“The event delivered by Six Degrees at New City College was extremely beneficial to our students. From insightful discussions to engaging activities, it was an enriching experience that left students feeling inspired and empowered.

“In addition, the preparation and planning work that was conducted between the college and Six Degrees was carefully crafted to ensure that the sessions ran smoothly and efficiently. This will hopefully be a solid foundation for making every session valuable to our learners.”