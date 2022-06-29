Social Work England publishes education and training proposals to improve public confidence in profession

Social Work England has today announced a new approach to social work education and training in England, so that millions of people who rely on social workers can be assured of consistent support and protection.

The organisation, which is responsible for the regulation of all social workers and social work courses in the country, believes its proposed changes will give the public more confidence in the profession.

As the regulator, Social Work England has a unique overview of the national picture of social work education and training – including the inspection of over 300 courses for trainee social workers. Whilst its work with universities and other education providers has highlighted some excellent practice, it wants to address challenges they face.

These include the complex landscape of frameworks, accessing and supporting students on placements and consistency in newly qualified years of practice. The new approach sets out the areas which Social Work England believes will make the most impact on preparing new social workers for their vital roles.

The ultimate vision is for all social workers to qualify equipped with the knowledge, skills and behaviours to meet the professional standards, demonstrate the values of the profession, register to use the protected title of social worker and practise safely and effectively. It’s a long-term term plan, which the regulator stresses will be developed in full consultation with the public, profession, educators, students and people with lived experience of social work.

The first public consultation is on the creation of new guidance for ‘readiness for professional practice’. Launched today, it is asking for views on the knowledge, skills and behaviours that social work students should be able to demonstrate by the end of their qualifying course. Education providers, students, people with lived experience and employers can attend a consultation event or give their views online by Wednesday 21 September.

Sarah Blackmore, executive director of professional practice and external engagement at Social Work England, said,

“Our new approach to social work education and training sets out the areas we will focus on to make the most impact on preparing new social workers for their vital roles. Our aim is to reduce complexity and provide stability, clarity and consistency for social work educators, students and employers. We will work with the sector to make change one step at a time and the activity we have set out will likely span the breadth of our next 3-year corporate cycle as we enter our next phase of specialist regulation. We see many excellent education providers boosting the workforce with talented new social workers. Our plans will ensure all graduates have an absolutely clear understanding of the values underpinning social work before they start work. This is essential to improve the public’s confidence in newly qualified social workers and the profession as a whole.”

Education will be a key area of focus in the regulator’s 2023-2026 corporate strategy, reflecting its positive impact on public protection and building confidence in and within the profession. It was also a prominent theme in the recently published national social work reviews, in response to which the regulator is examining its role in achieving critical improvements to the wider social work system.

Whilst the initial focus is on readiness for professional practice, in the long-term Social Work England will speak to the public, profession, educators, students and people with lived experience of social work about proposals in several key areas, including:

 Practice educators: Develop a closer relationship with practice educators, assuring their training, supporting their practice, and ensuring the ongoing suitability and competence of social workers who take on this role.

Standards and guidance: Review the education and training standards and supporting guidance, including guidance on practice placements.

 Educators and practice experience: Understand how the regulator’s requirements for upholding safe and effective practice relate to social workers involved in training and educating the next generations of social workers and how effectively their current requirements uphold proximity between education and modern social work practice.

 Student registration: Consider whether registration of social work students would be a proportionate measure to uphold public protection.

 Newly qualified social workers: Consider the most proportionate and effective approach to supporting newly qualified social workers and ensuring they practise safely in a supported environment.

Social Work England has stressed that it is keen to maintain the high levels of innovation in social work education and is not looking to create one uniform curriculum. It will publicly consult on all these areas over the next three years and is committed to working closely with everyone involved in the education and training of social workers to deliver the approach. Social Work England’s approach to social work education and training can be viewed on its website. You can also read a blog from our Chief Executive Colum Conway.

Published in