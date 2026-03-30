For V Levels to succeed, they must learn the lessons of the roll-out of T Levels

The need for a third post-16 Level 3 pathway, providing a middle ground between A Levels and T Levels, has long been clear. The dual-track approach envisioned by the previous government was unlikely to have delivered a flexible post-16 system that allowed young people to combine academic and technical learning. Recent public polling conducted by Edge Foundation showed that three-quarters of adults are in favour of students being able to mix and match academic and technical qualifications in the 16 to 18 phase, a view also reflected in the DfE’s own survey of parents.

V Levels, due to be rolled out in phases from next September, are how the Government intends to fill this gap. Aimed at “students who want to explore different sectors before deciding where to specialise”, V Levels will be linked to occupational standards and equivalent in size to one A Level, meaning that, in theory, they will be capable of being combined with A Levels.

The parallels with T Levels are hard to ignore

As we await publication of the DfE’s implementation plan in June, the additional details on V Levels’ structure and timelines for roll-out published earlier this month offer an opportunity to reflect on lessons learned from the roll-out of T Levels , in 2020 as a vocational alternative to A Levels. The parallels between T and V Levels aren’t hard to see.

Edge’s research on students’ experiences of T Levels, published in November 2024, presents a series of important lessons for policymakers overseeing the roll-out of V Levels. Based on insights from over 200 T Level students and staff from 11 colleges, it highlighted both the challenges and the promise of T Levels.

Students must understand what they’re signing up for

One vital lesson is to ensure that prospective students are well-informed about the course structure and content of V Levels. Our research found that T Level students often felt misled about key aspects of the programme, such as the balance between theoretical and practical learning, with many following their school’s advice without fully understanding what the course entailed. However, the research also shows that careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) remains patchy and further change to the post-16 offering, like V Levels, risks exacerbating this. Access to high-quality CEIAG will, therefore, be crucial to helping students understand the full range of options available to them.

Another vital component for success will be ensuring that learners’ potential post-18 destinations are established and clearly articulated from the outset. T Level students have diverse goals, with many planning to attend university, pursue apprenticeships, or enter directly into the workforce, as will likely also be the case for V Level students. It will be essential that higher education institutions, employers, and training providers are engaged from the outset to facilitate recognition of V Levels as a foundation for higher-level study and employment.

Providers need clarity, time, and resources

As with all new qualifications, clear communication by the Government and a reliable roadmap for implementation will also be a determinant of V Levels’ success. The timescales set out represent a major challenge for providers and awarding organisations, with the first cohort due to begin three V Levels – digital, education and early years, and finance – in just 18 months’ time. Whilst the decision to extend funding for existing Level 3 diploma and extended diploma qualifications during the transition to V Levels will provide some respite for colleges and sixth forms, clarity is urgently needed, including on how they will link into existing occupational pathways.

Providers will need clarity, time, and the right resources to make V Levels work in practice. For T Levels, we found that limited resources, combined with high tutor turnover, led to inconsistent delivery across courses and colleges. The adaptation process for V Levels could be eased by ensuring that key course information and resources, such as past exam papers and detailed specifications, are available to educators prior to their roll-out.

Getting V Levels right is still within reach

If the Government does truly learn the lessons of T Levels, particularly in the design, implementation structure, and support offered to providers, it can ensure a smooth roll-out of V Levels with limited teething problems for the first cohorts of students. To explore further how T Levels can inform the roll-out of V Levels, the Edge Foundation is convening a series of in-person roundtables over the coming months. If you would like to be involved, please do get in touch.

By Olly Newton is Executive Director of the Edge Foundation