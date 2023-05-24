Shopping Cart

Special Upskill Day – Zest Quest Asia – Passion to Inspire

Passion to Inspire May 25, 2023
0 Comments

A very special day planned – and a fantastic Culinary Journey with the support of Great People that care

We will share all the recipes on the 6th June – All lecturers / students / Chefs can cook live with us and have a fantastic experience

Zest Quest Asia / Passion Live Stream link – You Tube the link goes live at 12.30 on the day – a magical event

A new way of Inspiring – learning and meeting some wonderful people including The Culinary Legend – Chef Cyrus Todiwala – Chef Akemi and Jessica Sharp with a wonderful Adventure

Cooking Blackthorn Salt – sweet – bitter – Star Mark Poynton –- Pastry Legend Cherish Finden and our very special Guest – Steve Munkley – and Japanese Sake and Wine matches from Hallgarten Wines

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Passion to Inspire

