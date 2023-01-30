Staff and students at Capital City College Group celebrate impressive successful recent Ofsted outcome under new enhanced inspection framework

Capital City College Group (CCCG) – London’s largest Further Education college group – has been awarded a rating of ‘Good’ in its latest Ofsted inspection report.

CCCG rated GOOD against all key judgements and provision types

CCCG recognised for STRONG contribution to meeting skills needs

CCCG, which comprises City and Islington College, Westminster Kingsway College and the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London, and apprenticeship and training provider Capital City College Training, was inspected from 5-12 December 2022.

Ofsted judged the College to be ‘Good’ in all of its key judgments and provision types. Furthermore, under the new enhanced framework, the colleges contribution to meeting skills needs was acknowledged to be ‘Strong’, the highest rating possible.

CCCG was praised for offering a “rich and challenging curriculum” that students enjoy, which enables them to gain “highly relevant knowledge and skills to help them progress.”

Ofsted recognised that “learners and apprentices, no matter which campus they study at, or which course they are on, have a positive experience.”

The report particularly highlighted that A Level students gained a deep understanding of their subjects and apprentices gained skills they can apply successfully in the workplace.

It further found the high number of adults on English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses improve their communication skills and gain confidence to carry out tasks in their daily lives.

Inspectors also noted students with SEND and other high needs receive very good support from teachers and staff who enable them to access the curriculum and other activities.

Overall, Ofsted found the majority of students successfully completed their courses and there had been an increase in those achieving high grades in GCSE English and maths due to the “notable improvements” in the teaching of these subjects.

Inspectors highlighted students’ “positive attitudes to their learning” and how they are supportive and respectful towards each other and their teachers.

Teachers were recognised for how they plan and teach the curriculum and use their “subject and industry expertise to good effect” to ensure “learners and apprentices gain highly relevant knowledge and skills to help them progress to their next steps”

The report noted teachers’ use of effective assessment methods to identify gaps in knowledge and how they encouraged debate and use IT applications to check students’ understanding.

It added that teachers gave clear and comprehensive explanations, carefully crafted questions and useful and helpful feedback on students’ work to help them make improvements, resulting in their work being either good or better.

College leaders, managers and staff were all praised for working hard to improve the quality of education. Senior management and governors were recognised for having a good understanding of the college group and putting in place clear actions and effective processes that lead to improvement including good, continuous professional development for staff.

Ofsted’s recognition of the colleges’ strong contribution to meeting skills needs was particularly pleasing. It reported leaders and managers work very closely with a range of external stakeholders and these partnerships result in a rich curriculum for learners. It added the curriculum meets skill priorities, supports employers, provides good progression for learners and ensures learners from a range of backgrounds engage in learning.

Kurt Hintz, Executive Principal of CCCG, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Capital City College Group has been awarded a rating of ‘Good’ in its latest Ofsted report, which recognises the incredible work that goes on across our colleges every day.

“Teachers and staff across all our colleges have all worked exceptionally hard to make sure we attained this excellent result, and I want to thank each of them wholeheartedly for making this happen. It is a tremendous achievement and one they can be rightly proud of.

“Of course, we will not rest on our laurels, and are already looking to build on this success so we can offer an even better education experience to all our learners.”

