Students exhibit at Festival of Arts and Crafts

Students from Newbury College’s Art and Design programmes, and University Centre Newbury’s Higher National Certificate in Graphic Design, are exhibiting work as part of the Festival of Arts and Crafts.

The Festival of Arts and Crafts is a celebration of arts, crafts and artisan food and drink from local makers and creators taking place between Saturday 9 and Monday 18 April at The Base, Greenham.

Students from Newbury College and University Centre Newbury will join other local artists who will be celebrated as they display their work in the venue’s gallery, offering visitors the chance to purchase a piece of original art.

Graphic Design Programme Leader, Victoria Burden, said:

“We are so pleased to be a part of the Base Festival of Arts and Crafts to celebrate art and crafts within the local community. This is an exciting opportunity for our students to exhibit and see their work in a formal exhibition setting”.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to have a go at a range of arts and crafts workshops, including crochet, decoupage and wire sculpture, or contribute to a huge communal chalkboard doodle wall.

For anyone looking for a career in one of the creative industries, Newbury College offers a range of courses at different levels in art and design. Working in the well-equipped art studios, students get the opportunity to practise and develop skills that will nurture their creative talents, ready for a career or higher education.

University Centre Newbury offers a Higher National Certificate and Diploma in Graphic Design that provides university-level qualifications in graphic design that can be studied alongside work.

To find out more about the opportunities available, visit newbury-college.ac.uk/art

