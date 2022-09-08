UK and Ukraine universities come together to spread message of hope and solidarity

To coincide with the Universities UK (UUK) annual conference on Thursday 8th September we will be launching our #TwinforHope campaign. As part of the campaign, a video which features staff from Ukrainian universities will be live streamed for the first time on our UUK twitter account to over 100,000 people.

The video showcases some of the powerful stories of dedicated Ukrainian university staff and explores the positive impact of the partnerships between UK and Ukrainian universities.

Serhiy Shkarlet, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, will also address the audience at the conference after the live streaming of the #TwinforHope video.

UUK have partnered up with Cormack Consultancy Group to provide support to students and staff impacted by the invasion in the form of twinning partnerships between UK and Ukrainian universities. These ‘twins’ provide practical, emotional and long-term support. From rebuilding campuses and sharing academic resources to welcoming Ukrainian staff and students to the UK to allow teaching and learning to continue, these incredible partnerships are already delivering invaluable impact.

You can read more about the #TwinforHope campaign here: www.universitiesuk.ac.uk/twinforhope.

President and CEO set out priorities and vision at the Universities UK annual conference

More than 300 delegates from across UK higher education gathered today at the University of Leicester for the Universities UK (UUK) annual conference.

The conference brings together Vice-Chancellors and Principals with senior civil servants, think tanks and representative bodies in the higher education sector.

Professor Steve West CBE, President of Universities UK, today addressed the conference in a wide-ranging speech that covered the financial pressures facing students and universities, the importance of university research, academic freedom and how universities are adapting to new ways of operating in the post-pandemic world.

Yesterday, the new Chief Executive of Universities UK, Vivienne Stern MBE, made her inaugural address in her new role to a smaller group of UUK’s 140 member Vice-Chancellors.

