Unique degree apprenticeship is launched by University of Gloucestershire

University of Gloucestershire has launched a unique degree apprenticeship in ophthalmic imaging to support the growing industry need for qualified technically skilled ophthalmic imaging practitioners.

Launching in September 2022, the BSc (Hons) Healthcare Science Practitioner Apprenticeship has been specifically developed in partnership with the Gloucestershire Retinal Education Group (GREG) to provide ophthalmic technicians with an opportunity to gain a recognised qualification in their chosen career pathway for the first time.

The apprenticeship programme, delivered over three years by the University’s School of Health and Social Care, is ideal for employers who are looking to develop their existing staff, or train the next generation of entrants to the profession.

Learners will study a variety of heathcare science topics via a distance learning programme while gaining practical experience and knowledge within their place of work.

Successful completion of the BSc (Hons) Healthcare Science Practitioner Apprenticeship will enable learners to apply for professional registration with the Academy for Healthcare Science.

Tracy Longden Thurgood, Course Lead in Healthcare Science at the University, said:

“As a qualified healthcare science professional with a passion for education and training, it is fantastic to have co-developed a degree course that will finally recognise the professional role of an ophthalmic imager.

“Traditionally, knowledge and skills have been learnt on the job and through experience, as opportunities for formal specific training have not been available.

“Completing the apprenticeship degree programme will provide graduates with the knowledge, skills and clinical behaviours needed to enable this specialist workforce to deliver high-quality patient care for years to come.”

Published in