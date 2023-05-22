University celebrates formal opening of Bounty House

Latest addition to the historic Greenwich campus is home to University of Greenwich International College (UGIC)

The Vice-Chancellor and CEO of the University of Greenwich formally opened Bounty House on Friday May 19, which supports international students from over 54 countries to prepare for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the UK.

UGIC first opened on the Greenwich campus in 2018 and is projected to support over 1,000 students a year by 2027.

Its new facilities, next to the creek in Greenwich, offer purpose-built teaching, study and catering spaces for students and staff.

Speaking at the formal opening, Professor Jane Harrington, said:

“I have no doubt that Bounty House will be a place where ideas will be shared, relationships will be built, innovation will flourish, and UGIC can grow even further. As we attract and retain the brightest and most talented students, faculty, and staff, it gives us the much-needed space to thrive.”

UGIC significantly contributes to the university’s purpose of providing ‘Education Without Boundaries’, giving a preparatory route into UK higher education for international applicants who do not meet the requirements for direct entry, offering English language support throughout the period of programmes and an opportunity to live on-campus.

The university’s strategic partner, Oxford International Education Group, leads on student recruitment and the day-to-day operation of the college.

David Brown, co-founder of Oxford International, said:

“One of the reasons that we were excited about our partnership with the University of Greenwich, is that we understood it to be dynamic and forward-thinking organisation, a view that has only been reinforced during five and more years of close collaboration. Their ongoing plan to prioritise student success, inclusivity and culture and knowledge exchange are all topics very close to our hearts at Oxford International.’’

Read more about the work of UGIC here and more about Oxford International here.

