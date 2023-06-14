University of Chester celebrates Pride

The University of Chester is contributing to Warrington Pride 2023 with an exciting day of activities arranged at its Warrington town centre education hub.

On Saturday, June 17, University Centre Warrington will be the location for a range of engaging events and thought-provoking discussions, celebrating diversity and inclusion.

Events will run from 11am – 3.00pm at Time Square, and include talks by the Head of Chester Pride, Richard Euston, arts and crafts hosted by the University’s LGBTQ+ student society, plus film screenings and artwork displays.

Visitors can drop in and take part in any of the activities but advance booking is required.

Events kick off at 11am with a compelling talk titled ‘Why do we still need Pride?‘ by Richard Euston. He will explore the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community and discuss the importance of individual and collective action in achieving progress. Available in person and online via Teams.More information and join online.

At 12.15pm there will be a screening of the short film Arial Roots, produced by successful North West film writer Adam Bennett-Lea. The film, produced in association with Warrington-based theatre company, Not Too Tame, focuses on the LGBTQ+ experience in Warrington, and will be followed by a discussion with Adam.

At 12.45pm, there will be a vegetarian buffet where attendees can refuel and connect with fellow participants, then at 1.30pm, there will be a chance to watch short films created by University of Chester students about their experiences of being LGBTQ+:

Who am I? – a short film by Lucas Rodrigues

Dysphoria – a short film by Jace Traynor-Barry.

For parents and guardians, there will be a talk titled ‘Rainbow parenting – how to support LGBTQ+ kids” taking place at 2pm and led again by Richard Euston. This informative workshop aims to equip parents with all the language and tools they can use to not only understand their LGBTQ+ child, but also how to be an ally and support them through all the challenges they may face. Available in person and online via Teams. More information and join online.



Throughout the day, the University’s LGBTQ+ Society will be running an arts and crafts area where visitors can join in the creation of a large community flag for Pride, design a Pride badge, and craft colourful bunting. There will also be an opportunity to view the artistic talents of first-year Graphic Design students whose infographic posters will showcase LGBTQ+ history.

Hannah Bacon, Professor of Feminist Theology in the University’s Department of Theology and Religious Studies, said:

“We are thrilled to be contributing to Warrington Pride 2023 with a great day of activities all focused on inclusivity, empowerment, and community engagement.

“This event is for anyone interested in celebrating diversity, fostering understanding, and building connections. Whether you’re a student, colleague, or a member of the public, come and experience the University of Chester in Time Square, meet like-minded individuals, and embrace the spirit of Warrington Pride.

“Let’s celebrate diversity, promote understanding, and make a lasting impact together.”

