University of Greenwich helping lead London network of early career researchers

The Early Career Research Network (ECRN) is the inclusive, researcher-led membership body for researchers within the first eight years of their career, working in the humanities or social sciences. It is developed by the British Academy (BA), the UK’s national body for the humanities and social sciences, and funded by the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology and the Wolfson Foundation, a grant charity.

The ECRN, which was started in Autumn 2021, creates ‘hubs’ of researchers based on area and began first with the Midlands, then the South West of England and then Scotland. London is now the latest regional cluster through a new partnership led by the University of Greenwich, King’s College London, Middlesex University and University College London. It aims to provide opportunities for skill development and networking. Across the four clusters, there are 47 institutions and 3,045 members, over 58% of whom are based at non-Russell Group universities.

The London launch event will take place on 28 February 2024 at the British Academy, bringing together ECRs from across the city to develop a programme of activities by ECRs, for ECRs. Researchers from the University of Greenwich are helping lead the creation of the programme.

Professor Simon Swain, the British Academy’s Vice-President for Higher Education Research and Policy, said:

“It is a pleasure to witness the continuing growth of the Academy’s Early Career Researcher Network. Its popularity underscores the pressing need for initiatives addressing the unique challenges facing Early Career Researchers throughout the UK in a way that is led by them and centres their own voices and experiences. The ECRN is a vital initiative, and I eagerly anticipate following its progress over the coming years, with the intention that it will evolve into a nationwide force—a joint effort crafted by and for the very researchers shaping the future.”

Published in