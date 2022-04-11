Cart

From education to employment

University pairing forges new links between Edinburgh and Kyiv

FE News Editor April 11, 2022
0 Comments
The University of Edinburgh and Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv in Ukraine are to join forces on a new strategic partnership as part of a twinning initiative.

Recognising their complementary strengths and shared values, the two universities have signalled their intention to work more closely together on opportunities ranging across teaching, learning and research.

The new partnership will strengthen existing ties between the two institutions and will boost the exchange of people and ideas, the creation of joint research initiatives and foster greater virtual connections and digital learning.

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv remains open, with many students and staff studying and working remotely.

The alliance will support the National University to sustain its operations during this turbulent period and to deepen collaborations and opportunities for mutual gain in the future.

The partnership builds on the City of Edinburgh’s existing twinning arrangement with Kyiv. It was initiated as part of a new scheme to pair UK and Ukrainian universities co-ordinated by Cormack Consultancy Group, which promotes international links in higher education, with the support of Universities UK (UUK).

Professor Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said:

“As two of Europe’s leading universities, we share many common interests and values and I am pleased we are able to accelerate our forward-looking collaboration. Our complementary strengths can provide synergies of great value to both institutions.”

Professor Kseniia Smyrnova, Vice-Rector for International Cooperation Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv said:

“Our Universities as classical institutions from two twin cities of great history and global outreach have many things in common, sharing common values and rich traditions.  I am confident that our collaboration will ultimately contribute to further integration of academic community and internationalisation of higher education in Ukraine and the UK.”

FE News Editor

