Wirral Met College bring Eurovision to the Wirral in a special event hosted by students

Wirral Met celebrated the Eurovision Song Contest on Friday 11 May 2023, by hosting a live music performance featuring hits of Eurovision, covers and original music at local venue Future Yard.

Music students Kiera Archer, Joe Williams, Alisha Peters, and band Supernova delivered an outstanding line up of hits including iconic Eurovision songs, whilst arts students created a visual art show from photos shared by Wirral Met’s Ukrainian students.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, on behalf of 2022 winners, Ukraine, with the event being described as a “true celebration of music and unity” with inclusivity being at its heart.

Students from across the college joined the event including a unique opportunity for Prep for Life students to experience a concert in a ‘night out’ setting.

Throughout the Eurovision celebrations, Prep for Life students have been volunteering at Liverpool’s official Eurovision Village, helping tourists and Eurovision fans with advice, guidance, and much more.

In April 2022, Wirral Met College offered free English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses to all Ukrainian adults and their family members supported through the UK government’s ‘Ukraine Family Scheme’ and the ‘Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme’, whilst in March 2022, the college led a donation drive for much-needed essentials for Ukraine, collecting goods such as nappies, sanitary towels, first aid kits, sleeping bags, clothes, toys and much more.

In February this year, Wirral Met became the first college in the region to gain College of Sanctuary status.

The College of Sanctuary status acknowledges colleges that have gone above and beyond to support refugees and asylum seekers and help raise awareness about migration, and why people seek safety among students, staff, and the local community.

Sue Higginson, Principal of Wirral Met College, said:

“This event is about celebrating Eurovision whilst being mindful of why we are hosting it. We have over 100 Ukrainian students who have been displaced by the war. We wanted to provide an event that is about supporting inclusion as we celebrate the diversity of our college community. We were recently awarded College of Sanctuary and are committed to embedding a culture of inclusion and support for those who have been forced to leave their homes and seek sanctuary in the UK, making their home Wirral.”

“We are proud to support Ukraine during this difficult time and to play a small part in helping Ukrainian refugees in our local community.”

Wirral Met College is proud to be an inclusive college, as the largest provider for children looked after, care leavers, and also serves over 600 ESOL students (English for Speakers of Other Languages), including 500 refugees and asylum seekers.

For more information about Wirral Met’s ESOL courses visit https://www.wmc.ac.uk/courses/english-for-speakers-of-other-languages

For more information about Creative Arts, Media and Music courses at Wirral Met visit https://www.wmc.ac.uk/courses/art-design-creative-media

For more information about our College of Sanctuary status visit wmc.ac.uk/collegeofsanctuary

