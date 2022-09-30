Effective Self-Assessment and Improvement Planning

« All Events

The self-assessment report remains a critical document for Ofsted who analyse it for inspection preparation and for the risk assessment of providers when determining inspection schedules. The self-assessment process is, further, the key way in which providers can measure the effectiveness of their provision against the EIF.

Under the Education Inspection Framework (EIF), inspectors will gather evidence and make judgements in significantly different ways to their practice under the previous inspection framework. We will look at how you can ensure your evidence is truly reflective of your practice and always identifies your current situation.

Whereas the focus on meeting the needs of all learners remains, and inspectors will continue to evaluate what it is “like to be a learner”, inspectors will look for convincing evidence that providers are responding to the new emphases of the EIF. The session will look at how you are able to develop an evidence-focused and impact-based report to help them recognise this.

Delegates will have heard the term ‘deep dive’ in relation to how inspectors will gather and, importantly, will weigh evidence in coming to judgements on the overall quality of training provision. This session will keep the ‘deep dive’ approach in mind when considering how to self-assess to best effect.

Delegates will reflect on, and potentially review, their current systems for monitoring and developing the quality of the education and training their organisation provides. This will include a consideration of the wider curriculum, careers-related information, advice and guidance, and employer engagement.

Related Events