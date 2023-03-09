How do we ensure that all learners have the same opportunity to learn in a safe and supportive manner? Inclusive teaching and learning enables students to experience learning that respects the different diverse backgrounds in the real world, whilst enabling mass participation and removing any potential barriers that may hinder the learning experience.

Everyone is different and as such there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to learning, instead we need to learn to adapt and alter our approaches to work with the learners in a language and means that works for them.

This masterclass is ideal for teachers and trainers who are looking to improve their own practice whilst finding new and practical ways to support their learners. This could include new or experienced trainers who are looking to upskill their knowledge.

This workshop is part of the Solvendis Teaching Excellence Programme, a programme which also includes:

Level 5 Learning & Skills Teacher Apprenticeship

Level 3 Award in Education and Training

…and a series of workshops covering topics such as: