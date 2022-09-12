Level 3 Award in Undertaking End-Point Assessment

This Level 3 course has been designed for those planning to deliver (or already conducting) end-point assessment, or those preparing apprentices for it.

Are you looking to conduct end-point assessment in the future, or prepare apprentices for it? End-point assessment is different and high stakes.

This Level 3 course will provide you with the building blocks to carry out end-point assessment in future and help you to get ahead of the game. If you’re preparing apprentices for end-point assessment on-programme, the course will give you a useful insight into what apprentices will face.

SDN has helped many of the first EPAOs (and their assessor teams) currently delivering end-point assessment and have a cutting-edge insight into what end-point assessment looks like in practice.

Course overview

This course is applicable to those operating in all industries. (We also deliver sector-specific / bespoke in-house courses for assessor teams – email us for details)

Here’s what the course covers:

Understand the principles and practices of end-point assessment as part of an apprenticeship standard

The role and responsibilities of an end-point assessor

The function of end-point assessment as part of an apprenticeship standard

The requirements of apprenticeship standards and end-point assessments

The difference between ongoing assessments and end-point assessments

Grading requirements of end-point assessments and the differences between each grade

Understand different types and methods of end-point assessment

The different types and methods of end-point assessments that form part of apprenticeship standards

The strengths and limitations of a range of end-point assessment types and methods

Know how to plan end-point assessments in line with the apprenticeship standard and assessment plan

Key factors to consider when planning end-point assessments.

Risks that may be involved in conducting end-point assessments within own area of responsibility

Planning how to conduct end-point assessments in line with the requirements of an apprenticeship standard and assessment plan

Communicating planned end-point assessments to relevant stakeholders

Be able to make end-point assessment decisions

Assessing the vocational knowledge, skills and behaviours of an apprentice to meet end-point assessment requirements

Recording the end-point assessment decision

Justifying end-point assessment and grading decisions in line with the apprenticeship requirements.

Following procedures to maintain the confidentiality of end-point assessment information

Following relevant policies, procedures and legislation when conducting, recording and reporting end-point assessments

Providing end-point assessment feedback to stakeholders

Understand quality assurance of the end-point assessment process

Quality assurance and standardisation policies and procedures that apply to end-point assessments

Procedures to follow when there are disputes concerning end-point assessments decisions

Planning and logging professional development opportunities relevant to own role

Course structure and dates

This is an online learning course; the online learning materials will be sent to you four weeks before the first online assessment session.

The course will start on Friday 4 November 2022 when the learning materials and log-in to the online learning portal will be sent to you.

You will be sent a recording of an introduction to the course on Friday 4 November.

The assessment sessions will be held online on:

On booking, you will select A as your assessment sessions.**

A – Friday 2 & Friday 9 December (9.00-1.00PM)

** Please note attendance on both sessions is mandatory.

PLEASE NOTE: The online learning materials will be sent to you 4 weeks before the first online training and assessment session. You will be required to complete particular modules and assignments before attending the first assessment session. On this occasion, we are not able to transfer you to a different assessment day should you fail to complete the modules/assignments in time (this supersedes the ‘Delay in completing accredited courses, or failure to attend the training day’ section of our Terms & Conditions)

Costs

Only £295+VAT – this includes all course administration, online learning materials, 2x online course assessment sessions, pre and post-course materials and certification (where successful). You will also be provided with a discount to other related SDN webinars.

Who is this course for?

This is an online learning course designed for those who are planning to deliver (or already conducting) end-point assessment, or those preparing apprentices for it.

Entry requirements

Course participants must be aged 18 or over and be proficient in Literacy and Numeracy. You should also have proven occupational experience in the sector area that you plan to conduct end-point assessment in.

If you hold a recognised teaching or assessment qualification this would be desirable but not essential. A copy of your CV and a professional statement, certificates and proof of ID will be required.

In order to participate in the course, you will require:

a good internet connection

a set of headphones, in-earphones or a mic-phones headset to eliminate background noise, you need to be able to speak as well as listen to participate in the sessions

a webcam, to allow us to both verify your identity and to allow the assessor to observe your activity and contribution (N.B this is a mandatory requirement of Highfield the awarding body to allow us to move the assessed component of the award online)

Accreditation

This qualification is accredited by Highfield Qualifications, with whom SDN is an approved centre. If you successfully complete the course, you will receive a Level 3 Award in Undertaking End-Point Assessment

Course facilitators

The course will be taught by Chris Cherry a SDN expert in apprenticeship on-programme training and end-point assessment. Our team have been heavily involved in the development of new standards and assessment plans, as well as supporting many EPAOs and hundreds of individuals to prepare to deliver end-point assessment.

Why a course by SDN?

SDN are leading experts in the apprenticeship reforms, and were the first registered centre in the UK approved to deliver the Level 3 End-Point Assessment qualification. We’ve supported over 50 EPAOs and 1,000 apprenticeship providers, to help prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Feedback from the most recent course:

“I absolutely loved the course and will be recommending the course to others.”

“The course has been outstanding. Very high standard of training from highly experienced and credible practitioners”

“Vital course for anyone who is considering a career as an end-point assessor”

