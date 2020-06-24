 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Government must act to improve social mobility for Apprentices

Details
Hits: 109
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Steven Cooper, Joint Deputy Chair, Social Mobility Commission

Apprenticeships deliver social mobility. That’s something everyone agrees with.

There is a mountain of evidence to confirm the benefits for workplace learners: enhanced career earnings, continued education and richer, more fulfilled working lives, to name but three.

This is an easy win for government in its attempts at levelling up. If it can get this right, it can create positive impacts in terms of geography, class and race. But to do so, it must look at the structural barriers in place and channel resources where they will have the greatest effect.

Sadly, the Apprenticeship system is failing disadvantaged young people, and the inevitable economic downturn caused by COVID-19 will only make matters worse. Disadvantaged apprentices are at greater risk, with many employed in hard-hit sectors such as hospitality and retail.

Our latest report, Apprenticeships and social mobility: fulfilling potential shows workers from disadvantaged backgrounds are being left behind by the apprenticeship system. Indeed, numbers slumping by more than a third since the apprenticeship levy was introduced.

The report, authored by London Economics, also reveals most Apprenticeship benefits are going to those from wealthier backgrounds. The Apprenticeship Levy, introduced in 2017, has disproportionately funded higher-level apprenticeships for learners from more advantaged socio-economic backgrounds, rather than those from less privileged backgrounds who would benefit more.

Since the Levy began, apprenticeship starts by people from disadvantaged backgrounds have dropped 36%, compared with 23% for others. The impact was even greater for female apprentices and those aged 25 and over.

Just 13% of Degree-Level Apprenticeships – the fastest growing and most expensive apprenticeship option – go to disadvantaged apprentices.

It is worrying that completion rates are lower for those from less privileged backgrounds. Only 63% of Apprenticeships are successfully completed by disadvantaged men, compared with 67% for more privileged men.

On average, Apprentices from disadvantaged backgrounds earn less than non-disadvantaged Apprentices. However, there is a 16% boost to wages for disadvantaged learners who complete their training – if they can overcome the barriers that exist at every stage of the Apprenticeship journey.

Our research reveals how ‘disadvantage gaps’ exist at every stage of the Apprenticeship journey, from initial employer selection of candidates to the quality of training disadvantaged Apprentices receive. Geography is also an issue. Lack of opportunities in deprived areas can often force disadvantaged learners to undertake expensive and difficult journeys to reach work.

Advertisement

The recent Social Mobility Commission report offers three lessons to help us build on the best and remedy the worst
Featured Article
Coronavirus has held up a mirror to our society, showing us the best a
You can stick your â€˜New Normalâ€™
Featured Article
Everywhere you go (not literally!) itâ€™s â€˜new normalâ€™ this and â€
Implementing strategies to improve retention will always be the key to becoming a high performing training provider
Featured Article
It used to be said that inspections of training providers could be â€˜

Despite these obstacles, Apprenticeships remain one of the most effective means of boosting social mobility for workers from poorer backgrounds.

Today, such workplace learners are less likely to get selected for an Apprenticeship than their more privileged peers. If they are successful, it is likely to be for an entry-level Intermediate placement – usually working in a sector where, despite their importance to the economy overall, they have traditionally lower rates of pay, such as health, education or hospitality.

They also have a lower probability of completing their course, and so are less likely to benefit from the boost in earnings that follows. At the same time, the more lucrative Higher apprenticeships in, for example, ICT or engineering, are increasingly the province of more privileged learners, whose share of them continues to grow.

The Social Mobility Commission is calling for the government to take immediate steps to redress the imbalance created by the apprenticeship levy. It also wants help for smaller businesses to create more placements for apprentices that pay a fair wage.

It is no longer credible for the government to assume that Apprenticeships automatically improve social mobility and leave the system to its own devices. Strategic action and direction are needed to target the system better on disadvantaged communities and improve the system’s value for money.

COVID-19 will exacerbate youth unemployment in the short-term. In the long-term, it could speed up adoption of automation, which our previous research has shown will disproportionately affect disadvantaged people.

Now more than ever, we need an Apprenticeship system that delivers for skills and social mobility. We cannot wait: the government must act now.

Steven Cooper, Joint Deputy Chair, Social Mobility Commission

You may also be interested in these articles:

The recent Social Mobility Commission report offers three lessons to help us build on the best and remedy the worst
Featured Article
Coronavirus has held up a mirror to our society, showing us the best a
You can stick your ‘New Normal’
Featured Article
Everywhere you go (not literally!) it’s ‘new normal’ this and
Implementing strategies to improve retention will always be the key to becoming a high performing training provider
Featured Article
It used to be said that inspections of training providers could be ‘
T Levelling Up: The “Levelling Up” Agenda Must Result In Equality With A Levels
Featured Article
#TLevels Are Ready For Take-Off The impressive new T levels are sittin
Neurodiversity: How to Facilitate Learner Progress through Evidence-Based Support
Featured Article
My introduction to neurodiversity was when I was diagnosed with dyslex
Further Education must be part of the effort to make London a fairer city
Featured Article
Further Education can help Londoners to access opportunities in the ci
Reconceptualising teacher education to improve widening participation in FE
Featured Article
Further Education, Professional and Occupational PedagogyThis series o
5 key considerations for making an apprentice guarantee a reality
Featured Article
Robert Halfon @Halfon4harlowMP explains what he means by a guarantee o
The art of the possible in end-point assessment observation during Covid-19
Featured Article
Over the last 2-3 months there has been a huge amount of effort by emp
An “apprenticeship guarantee” would be magical
Featured Article
Last week, Boris Johnson told the nation that young people “should b
How Remote Assessment has shone during COVID-19
Featured Article
Remote assessment is nothing new to Training Qualifications UK; it’s
Developing world-class skills: supporting young people today and tomorrow
Featured Article
Lockdown restrictions are being increasing eased across the UK, but th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4691)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page