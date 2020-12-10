 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Colleges are an important part of the wider education ecosystem, alongside Independent Learning Providers, schools and universities

Details
Hits: 604
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Niamh Corcoran, Policy Adviser, North East England Chamber of Commerce

How colleges in the North East can continue to support our communities and employers in the future 

The Independent Commission on the College of the Future’s England report outlines a comprehensive and ambitious vision for the role of the college in the future skills and employment landscape.

The report rightly highlights the important role colleges play in our regional community, through supporting people to reach their full potential, as well as helping to sustain a pipeline of talent that our businesses need to succeed.

For too long, however, the system has been limited by underfunding and a lack of strategic coordination between post-16 skills policy and industrial priorities. As the report rightly states, colleges have succeeded for the North East community despite the system, not because of it.

Therefore, the North East England Chamber of Commerce welcomes many of the Commission’s recommendations for what a new and improved college system could look like.

Statutory entitlement to life-long education

The report is right to call for the introduction of a statutory entitlement to life-long education, undergirded by much stronger financial support for learners.

With the Covid-19 crisis causing rising regional unemployment, whilst also accelerating longer-term structural economic shifts towards increased automation and digitisation, upskilling and retraining will be more important than ever. It is essential that the system is able to support people into work and create a workforce fit for the economy of the future.

Closer collaboration between the business and education community

The Chamber also supports the report’s wider call for closer collaboration between the business and education community and, where possible and complementary, the creation of sector-focused employer hubs in key regional sectors, like digital and health and social care.

If the North East is to establish a skills landscape which effectively meets business and industry needs, the voice of employers must be heard at every stage of strategic decision making.

A clear 10-year plan for post-16 education and skills strategy

Finally, the Commission has rightly called for a longer term and more coherent post-16 education and skills strategy, with the roles of schools, colleges, universities and independent learning providers clearly defined.

The regularly changing and often patchwork approach to skills policy over recent years has left the system confused and hard to navigate. Therefore, outlining a clear 10-year plan with sustained FE funding agreements will allow post-16 skills providers to plan more effectively.

Regional skills needs

In outlining this national strategy, however, it is important that Government does not centralise decision making power or undermine the important role independent learning providers play in our local skills system. Our region and skills actors must continue to have the power to shift course whenever necessary to meet regional skills needs.

Creative thinking needed to address the vast skills and unemployment challenges that lie ahead
Featured Article
â€œWeâ€™re in an economic emergencyâ€, the Chancellor declared as he
How Skills and Jobs Hubs in Colleges can boost opportunity
Featured Article
The economic impact of covid-19 may have a sting in the tail. In the i
Online learning has created challenges that universities and students must overcome
Featured Article
Digitally transforming and safeguarding student journeys in pandemic t

Colleges are an important part of the wider education ecosystem, and alongside Independent Learning Providers, schools and universities, play a key role in supporting school-leavers into their first jobs, helping redundant workers back into the workplace or into new careers and ensuring that the skills needs of our rapidly changing economy are met.

However, successive years of disinvestment have left the college system in need of increased financial support and improved operational structures. This report is an excellent starting point towards rectifying these issues and rejuvenating the system.

Niamh Corcoran, Policy Adviser, North East England Chamber of Commerce

You may also be interested in these articles:

Creative thinking needed to address the vast skills and unemployment challenges that lie ahead
Featured Article
“We’re in an economic emergency”, the Chancellor declared as he
How Skills and Jobs Hubs in Colleges can boost opportunity
Featured Article
The economic impact of covid-19 may have a sting in the tail. In the i
FE Research Centres and Experiential Learning - Lessons in Further Education from Canada
Featured Article
Nobody could deny that 2020 has been a big year for UK Further Educati
End-point Assessment Organisation and Training Provider contracting
Featured Article
Following discussions with a number of End-point Assessment Organisati
Online learning has created challenges that universities and students must overcome
Featured Article
Digitally transforming and safeguarding student journeys in pandemic t
The role of the board in engendering the college of the future
Featured Article
With the recent publication of the #CollegeOfTheFuture report and the
Righting
Featured Article
During the Covid-19 pandemic, data science modelling has been used to
Differentiation in the Digital Classroom: AI Will Deliver Personalised Learning Like Never Before
Featured Article
My workload has really gone down, said no teacher ever. Having spent m
The future of skills and vocational education in the shifting employment and careers landscape
Featured Article
Against the backdrop of COVID the rate of change around us has acceler
Management practices are more important for driving productivity than where you work
Featured Article
#ManagementTransformed - Thinking ahead to the new world of work: Top
Chancellor’s Spending Review: Why The Government Should Plug The Skills Gap
Featured Article
During the coronavirus pandemic, @RishiSunak has succeeded where many
Revving up for Ofsted 2021: Have Ofsted kept their promise?
Featured Article
Scheduled inspections by @OfstedNews were suspended from March this ye

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 hours

Claiming Learning Support for Apprentices (Face-to-Face -...

With the recent changes to ALS funding many providers we find are unclear as to what can be claimed as ALS, how to attach costs to ALS and how to...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online, National
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 hours

Achieving Good or Better in an Ofsted Inspection (4-Day...

As a result of the 2018 Augar review, Ofsted’s remit for inspecting apprenticeship provision will be extended to include level 6 and level 7...

  • Wednesday, 13 January 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 hours

Effective use of PDSAT and Monitoring Reports (Zoom...

The Education & Skills Funding Agency provide a suite of tools and reports to allow providers to conduct regular assurance and data checks to ensure...

  • Wednesday, 17 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5165)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page