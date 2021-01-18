 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What do we need from the White Paper?

Details
Hits: 392
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Anne Milton

How do we stop further education, feeling like an afterthought?

There has been a bit of an echo on my twitter feed over the last few days after I responded to David Hughes who had replied to someone (who yet again had forgotten colleges) with the tweet “Presumably#andcolleges?” A deluge of other hashtags came my way eg #andadults #andapprenticships #andtraineeships #andlifelonglearning #andvocationalstudents – and I daresay given time there could be many more including #andBTECs.

A sensible person rightly pointed out that repetition isn’t the answer (if it did work then it would have worked before now) but repitition has felt like the only tool in the box despite endless lobbying by many including the Assication of Colleges, AELP and many individual providers. So how do we stop further education, feeling like an afterthought?

With all that in mind we await the White Paper with baited breath hoping that this is the opportunity we have craved. The start of new attitudes in government and the media to further education and training. Vocational and technical qualifications getting the respect they deserve. Those vaguely condescending and patronising attitudes shifting. And a realisation that via the wide range of further education colleges and independent providers we can give people the opportunity through vocational and technical courses to gain skills and start rebuilding our economy.

The White Paper should be ambitious, inspiring and critically set out a vision for the future of FE with an overarching strategy to deliver that vision.

There is excellence to be found in both colleges and independent providers and they will rise to the challenge. There needs to be some space (less central control and more trust maybe) in which they operate to allow them to be sufficiently agile and flexible to respond to learners needs and the needs of local employers and business. Maybe a less prescriptive view on where training and educational opportunities should be provided but how they should be provided including dovetailing in some instances into the HE sector.

What we want is a positive story about the value of vocational and technical education

BTECs have certainly got more publicity than we normally see on the back of the exam debacle but what we want is a positive story about the value of vocational and technical education, training and qualifications and the part they play in building the skills of this country. We want there to be an understanding that the journey into work isn’t the neat straight line that I think politicians and policy officials crave. That people’s journey is often complicated sometimes requiring numerous steps along a path and sometimes with setbacks, where the qualifications gained often give people the much needed personal ‘confidence markers’ to enable them to continue on their journey. It can take people time to build confidence, build skills and find their place in the world of work. I hope that the White Paper acknowledges that students be they adults or young people, have complex lives and often very mixed experiences of education.

Open Letter from BFELG to the FE Commissioner Appointment Panel
Featured Article
Next week the Assessment panel convenes to appoint the new FE Commissi
The impact of the current lockdown on apprentices
Featured Article
You never know building a system based on trust may just be the way fo
The pilot shortage isnâ€™t going away. How will we recruit and retain the next generation of students after Covid-19?
Featured Article
With multiple COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon and the air transportat

We don’t yet have hard facts on what the post Covid employment market will look like but it won’t be an easy time for those joining work for the first time nor for those who have lost their jobs. Last year I had the privilege to Chair the City and Guilds Roadshows around the country and came away being very struck at the strong agreement from all those who attended for a bottom up, locally driven approach. There were clearly very different challenges in each region but each argued strongly for the close involvement alongside local employers, of local authorities. It makes much sense. 

Centralised control rarely allows the necessary flexibilities needed to respond to local circumstances.

The report from The Independent Commission on the College of the Future similarly recognises the central role for employers with the Commission commenting after the publication for the need to “…..develop a coherent and connected education and skills system with employers playing a central role”. The Commission’s report is meaty and whether you agree with all the recommendations or not alongside the City and Guilds work we have two examples that demonstrate that the FE sector is ready, willing and keen to get going and take on the challenges.

Whenever I get a chance to listen to the evidence sessions of the Education Select Committee under the excellent Chairmanship of Robert Halfon, I never cease to blown away by the commitment and passion shown by those that appear. I saw this passion at every visit I did as a Minister from students and the staff. There is enthusiasm and passion that is hard to match elsewhere. Across all providers whether they be independent, colleges or community based, the staff who work there all share one mission: to take an adult or young person to the next step on their path to a successful and rewarding life and career. Give the providers a chance to do this and they can unlock the potential of those that will rebuild our economy over the years ahead. The White Paper should be an enabler to that end setting out vision, strategy and give providers the tools to deliver that strategy.  

Rt Hon Anne Milton - Former Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills

You may also be interested in these articles:

Open Letter from BFELG to the FE Commissioner Appointment Panel
Featured Article
Next week the Assessment panel convenes to appoint the new FE Commissi
The impact of the current lockdown on apprentices
Featured Article
You never know building a system based on trust may just be the way fo
The pilot shortage isn’t going away. How will we recruit and retain the next generation of students after Covid-19?
Featured Article
With multiple COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon and the air transportat
Livelihoods and opportunities must be at the forefront of Ministerial decisions
Featured Article
In light of the growing negative impact of uncertainty in schooling ar
Why technology will still play a pivotal role in teaching through 2021 and beyond
Featured Article
2020 saw the education sector forced into an abrupt shift. The move to
Maximising digital opportunity for the next generation
Featured Article
With schools, colleges and universities making a sudden return to onli
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty
Featured Article
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty: we must rise to t
The diversity dilemma in cyber security
Featured Article
Organisations today are more digital than ever, which has meant that,
Tough times ahead - but FE will continue to rise to the challenge
Featured Article
We are starting this lockdown in a different position to the one we un
Time for action: How to implement an effective DE&I strategy in 2021
Featured Article
While born out of a truly tragic event, the globalisation of the Black
Technology unlocks the potential of a hybridised workforce as digital transformation accelerates
Featured Article
2020 was perhaps the most challenging and important year for HR on rec
Lack of support for online learning is a ‘tragic situation’ as we step into another lockdown
Featured Article
Teachers who had been diligently preparing for the new term and hoping

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5243)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page