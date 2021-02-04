 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Rishi Sunak Exclusive: I want the next generation to be remembered as the Kickstart generation

Details
Hits: 132

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Ahead of National Apprenticeship Week 2021 next week (8-14 Feb) #NAW2021 #BuildTheFuture, @FENews catch up with Chancellor @RishiSunak to find out more about #PlanforJobs and what the new #Kickstart changes being introduced this week will mean for the wider Skills Landscape, including #Traineeships and #Restart:

Can you explain the difference between Traineeships and Kickstart?

Both schemes are crucial to our Plan for Jobs, and offer different services to suit individual needs.

Kickstart is about helping young people on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term unemployment [Kickstart participants do not need to have been unemployed for a year].

The scheme offers employers the chance to take on a young person who otherwise might not have got into work and give them experience and training that will improve their chances of going on to find long-term, sustainable work. Each placement is six-months long and is paid for by the government.

A traineeship is a training course for 16-24 year olds that includes a work placement of at least 70 hours, and lasts from 6 weeks up to 1 year - though most traineeships take less than 6 months.

Unlike Kickstart, you do not have to be on Universal Credit (UC). Traineeships concentrate on vocational, English and Maths skills, and are designed to get young people ready for the workplace.

So Kickstart doesn’t become a ‘free placement’ for employers, but is the start of a career for young people, how can employers support Kickstarters and offer progression?

Planforjobs panel

Young people are usually amongst the worst hit by crises, and unemployment can have longstanding implications for their future jobs and wages. We also know people are leaving education into an extremely difficult jobs market. But I don’t want the next generation to be remembered on these terms – I want the next generation to be remembered as the Kickstart generation. It’s their talent and skills that will drive our country forward in the future.

That’s why, as part of the application process, employers are being asked to demonstrate what employability support they will provide for the young person on the scheme to ensure Kickstart participants are able to capitalise on their experience and use it as a stepping stone into work. This may include on-the-job-training, mentoring and work-search support.

It was great to hear last week from employers and gateways, like The Youth Group or LADbible Group, about the mentoring that they provide to their Kickstart participants.

We of course would love to see young people being taken on after their placement, and some employers have already outlined their plans to do this, but for those who don’t immediately continue into full-time, unsubsidised work, support will be available from the young person’s work coach. This includes help refreshing their CV and advice on the type of future roles to apply for. 

The Skills for Jobs White Paper only heightens the need for a new Careers Strategy
Featured Article
The publication of the Skills for jobs: Lifelong learning for opportun
Our experience proves how successful a â€˜by employers for employmentâ€™ education model can be
Featured Article
Reading some aspects of the long-awaited FE White Paper held a certain
Laying The Foundations For A Skills Led Recovery
Featured Article
In amongst the flurry of policy announcements from @EducationGovUK, in

With the 30 placement cap now removed, hopefully this will encourage more SMEs to be involved. Now companies don’t have to go through a Gateway organisation, how can we help SME's to assist the Kickstarters?

Working for a small business can be an incredible introduction, or reintroduction, into the world of work. One of my first jobs was in a pharmacy, and I learned so much while I was there.

In fact last week I spoke with Ellen, one of the youngest people to take part in the Kickstart Scheme, who has recently started as a Training Dispensing Assistant at Hollowood Chemists in Manchester. She’ll leave the chemist with two qualifications, and plans to use them to go on and train in the industry – she couldn’t have done that if it wasn’t for her local pharmacy. Brilliant. 

I’ve been amazed by the volume of high-quality roles that have already been created by gateways across Great Britain, but it was clear from the feedback we received from some small businesses that they wanted more choice about how they access the scheme - that’s why we removed the threshold of a minimum 30 jobs for direct applications to make it even simpler to get involved.

Of course, that doesn’t mean small businesses can’t get support from a gateway – they can continue to partner with one of over 600 organisations, such a chamber of commerce.

I would encourage any business which requires extra support - either with the application process, or organising the scheme’s employability training - to partner with one of the many great gateway organisations to get that help and ultimately, create the best possible Kickstart experience for the young person.

Restart is a really interesting part of the Plan for Jobs, how can we help the adult unemployed effected by Covid ‘pivot’ into new careers?

You’re right, Restart is a vital component of our Plan for Jobs. Although young people have been front and centre of my mind, of course the pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, and we want to protect as many livelihoods as we can.

So unlike Kickstart, the aim of Restart is to provide intensive and tailored support to people on UC, of any age, who have been unemployed for over 12 months and help them find work.

We’ve put £2.9bn behind it and expect to support over one million people.

However, it is important to remember that Restart is part of a wider landscape of provision that can help people find work and pivot into new careers.

In the Plan for Jobs, to help people move sectors, I announced funding to triple the number of sector-based work academy programme (SWAPs) placements.

SWAPs are short programmes consisting of pre-employment training, work-experience placements and guaranteed job interviews linked to vacancies in sectors with high demand.

Are there plans to enable people who may have been on long term furlough to join Restart, or is the scheme only open to those that have been unemployed for a set period of time?

While referrals will be focused on UC claimants who have been unemployed and searching for work for over 12 months, there will be some additional places available to claimants who work coaches believe would benefit from the support – we call these discretionary referrals.

This could include people who may have been out of work for longer than their UC benefit claim indicates, for example those who were previously furloughed. These discretionary referrals will be made on a case by case basis, following conversations with a work coach

How do we ensure schemes like Kickstart and Restart do not displace Apprenticeships?

Kickstart and apprenticeships are different programmes. Kickstart is aimed at helping young people, who are at risk of long term unemployment, to boost their job prospects and broaden their horizons so they’re ready for work.

An apprenticeship is a job with occupational and vocational training that ensures apprentices gain the skills they need for their job as well as their future career. Of course, we hope that in some cases, a Kickstart placement may lead to an apprenticeship or a full-time job.

 As part of our Plan for Jobs, employers are being offered £2,000 for each new apprentice aged under 25 they hire, and £1,500 for each new apprentice they hire aged 25 and over, up to the 31st March 2021.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Skills for Jobs White Paper only heightens the need for a new Careers Strategy
Featured Article
The publication of the Skills for jobs: Lifelong learning for opportun
Our experience proves how successful a ‘by employers for employment’ education model can be
Featured Article
Reading some aspects of the long-awaited FE White Paper held a certain
Laying The Foundations For A Skills Led Recovery
Featured Article
In amongst the flurry of policy announcements from @EducationGovUK, in
Scrapping the 30 person threshold for Kickstart is good news to small firms
Featured Article
We are currently in the midst of one of the greatest health and financ
The Augar Review: What’s missing and why?
Featured Article
Over the last three years, there have been enough pivots, swivels and
The White Paper is evolutionary not revolutionary – which is good news for FE
Featured Article
The much-anticipated Further Education (FE) #WhitePaper has launched.
Remote learning: Three ways to deal with the data deluge
Featured Article
Educational institutions are already dealing with the exponential grow
Skills for Jobs White Paper right to put employers at the heart of FE reform
Featured Article
The Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson calls the long awaited #Skills
The importance of qualifications as we look to equip young people for the future
Featured Article
Five key areas of vital importance for the #YouthJobsGaps Almost a yea
Skills for Jobs White Paper: The Case for Investment in demand-side Careers Support and Incentives
Featured Article
Skills for Jobs: Lifelong Learning for Opportunity and Growth - The Ca
Technical education is key to success - Skills for jobs FE White Paper analysis
Featured Article
@NCFE's @MichaelLemin unpacks the #SkillsforJobs #FEWhitePaperThe rele
FE White Paper marks a sea-change in Government thinking on skills
Featured Article
#BuildBackBetter clearly means building back a skills nation The propo

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 minutes ago

Understanding Apprenticeship Funding (Zoom Conferencing)

Education & Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and very easy to misinterpret. Book Here At this specialist...

  • Thursday, 15 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 8 minutes ago

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Wednesday, 21 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 9 minutes ago

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 08 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5309)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page