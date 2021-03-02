 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to support neurodiverse learners: #2 Non-Verbal memory

Details
Hits: 1100
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr. Louise Karwowski, Head of Science, Cognassist

This domain encompasses our ability to remember visual information.

For example, recognising body language, facial expressions, recall of events and sense of direction.

We all recognise the terms short-term and long-term memory, but not all of us may realise that we actually have different domains for remembering different types of information.

“Visual processing is the ability to generate, perceive, analyse, synthesise, store, retrieve, manipulate, transform, and think with visual patterns and stimuli, or more succinctly,

‘‘the ability to make use of simulated mental imagery to solve problems’’ (Schneider & McGrew, 2012, p. 129).” (The Cattell-Horn-Carroll Theory of Cognitive Abilities, 2014)

Difficulties with non-verbal memory can cause noticeable behaviours, like:

  • Finding it hard to understand and visualise abstract concepts.
  • Being less likely to remember how to do tasks we’ve already completed once.
  • Navigating new situations, especially with unfamiliar people, can be distressing or cause anxiety.
  • If a meeting or lesson location is changed, we may have difficulty finding the new location or may not turn up.

It is crucial to identify what support learners will need as early in their programme as possible. We recommend doing this as part of the onboarding process. Something as simple as a conversation with the learner can help us to discover if they have had any previous support in school or feel like they struggle with certain things.

Our best advice: get to know your learners from day one. You don’t want to risk leaving it too late to provide vital support.

Our three top tips for supporting a need in non-verbal memory

#1 simplify abstract concepts and relate them to real-world scenarios

Some of the skills, knowledge and behaviours related to a learner’s programme may be more abstract than others and require further explanation. For example, in customer-facing and team roles, empathy is very important for interpersonal skills. But empathy is a complex concept that involves different behaviours.

Some learners may struggle to visualise how this concept relates to their job role. In this example, tutors could use a customer or HR complaint as a real-world scenario to show how someone can be more empathetic: by listening to the complaint without interruption or asking the learner to think how they would feel if they were the customer.

Anything you can do to help the learner visualise concepts and relate them to their role will help to reinforce the knowledge they learn and how they can directly use it in their job.

#2 Use a consistent visual structure

When designing presentations, worksheets or other visual material, it can help to create a consistent layout. Using bullet points to emphasise points, changing the font size or highlighting the main points in bold.

Perhaps even using a colour coding system – but keep it simple. Whatever design or visual cues we use, creating consistency helps mitigate some difficulties learners may have when processing visual information.

The great careers debate
Featured Article
Today (2nd March) sees parliamentarians debating the future of #career
Tackling the disadvantage gap: why we need targeted interventions in 16-19 education too
Featured Article
For the first time, new exploratory research published today by the Ed
Supporting young people today and tomorrow
Featured Article
We canâ€™t ignore the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic cont

With time, learners will come to know and intuitively understand this visual structure, meaning they can spend less time and energy trying to process visual information and can focus on the content they need to learn instead.

#3 Clearly outline learning objectives or aims

Providing learners with clearly outlined verbal aims can help people visualise expected outcomes and decide whether they have met these aims. Providers may even make a list for each of the skills, knowledge and behaviours learners should gain throughout their programme.

Providing weekly or monthly aims can help people visualise what they need to be doing. If someone is struggling more than their peers, try giving specific actions to take in each lesson or assignment, and ask them if there are any terms or tasks they don’t understand.

Any steps we can take to aid comprehension and increase learners’ success on programme will make a big difference.

Many tutors will naturally adapt to different learners, but having reliable processes and practices in place ensures all tutors can use a standard structure that is more inclusive.

Dr. Louise Karwowski, Head of Science, Cognassist

So, what’s next?

We’re about to bring you something very exciting. A serialised set of guides on how to identify and support learners with a need in the eight key cognitive domain.

How to support neurodiverse learners:
  • #3 Verbal reasoning
  • #4 Executive Function
  • #5 Literacy
  • #6 Numeracy
  • #7 Visual Perception
  • #8 Visual information processing speed

We’ll be posting one guide a week, rounding up with a podcast with Dr Louise Karwowski, Head of Science at Cognassist, who will discuss the importance of starting the conversation about neurodiversity with your staff and learners.

If you like the sound of understanding more about neurodiversity, you can register for free for the NCFE endorsed Neurodiversity Masterclass here:

You can also check out the full guide How to support Neurodiverse learners now.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The great careers debate
Featured Article
Today (2nd March) sees parliamentarians debating the future of #career
Tackling the disadvantage gap: why we need targeted interventions in 16-19 education too
Featured Article
For the first time, new exploratory research published today by the Ed
Supporting young people today and tomorrow
Featured Article
We canâ€™t ignore the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic cont
Putting skills at the heart of our Plan for Jobs - Exclusive with Mims Davies
Featured Article
In her exclusive article, Employment Minister @MimsDavies explains how
Blueprint for recovery and renewal in young peopleâ€™s education and employment opportunities
Featured Article
This isnâ€™t just about recovery from recession, itâ€™s about a higher
Education catch-up: is online tuition the future?
Featured Article
Earlier this month, news broke that the Government appointed its own â
The Future of Education is Inside-Out
Featured Article
The term â€˜inside-out educationâ€™ is not yet widely used and has no
Five ways to maximise flexibility for the post-Covid world of work
Featured Article
Employers now need to re-focus on their long-term strategies for remot
Sharing Good Practice: Really??
Featured Article
Hereâ€™s a couple of questions for you:Would you rather your college w
Remote learning is here to stay, but digital poverty must not be
Featured Article
Over the last year, remote learning has become a necessity for educati
Why the passing of Sir William McPherson is a reason for FE to assess its record on institutional racism
Featured Article
Sir William McPherson, the judge who presided over the inquiry into St
Cutting through the fog: EpAO Collaboration
Featured Article
In my article last week â€œCutting through the fog: Ofqual for EpAOsâ€

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 9 hours

Succeeding at your Ofsted New Provider Monitoring Visit...

Overview This webinar will tell you all you need to know about how to try and ensure you succeed at your first Ofsted New Provider Monitoring Visit...

  • Wednesday, 17 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Liz Bruton
Liz Bruton has published a new article: VTCT partners with Sassoon Academy to offer FREE CPD Courses 12 hours 48 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Leading Logistics Firm Invests in Next Generation of Talent 13 hours 17 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5428)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page