 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Scrapping GCSEs would be a major set back for lifelong learning

Details
Hits: 442

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Ros Morpeth OBE, Chief Executive of the National Extension College

Should they stay or should they go? The debate over the future of #GCSEs 

The debate on whether to ditch GCSEs is escalating. A question mark over the future of the qualification has been hanging around for a while, but the chaos over the botched centre-based assessments for GCSEs and A levels last year was a catalyst that sparked the clamour for change,

A campaign called Rethinking Assessment, supported by a broad coalition of schools, universities, academics, employers, stakeholders and influencers, is calling for a reform of GCSEs. Others have joined the debate.

In a letter entitled "Education system not fit for purpose", Education Select Committee Chair Robert Halfon and others described GCSEs as “pointless”, preferring a baccalaureate-style qualification instead. And the Girls Schools Association said (in The Times in November 2019) that GCSEs were “outmoded and draining”, belonging “in the Victorian age”.

They have a point. But their views reveal a very narrow vision of education, based on an assumption that all GCSE pupils are teenagers studying in a school. Reading some recent articles and media stories on the subject, it is telling that there is not one mention of further education colleges or adult learners.

Although not as significant in terms of numbers, adult learners are particularly important as part of the drive to reskill the nation and get the economy working again. GCSEs have provided an essential stepping stone for adults (anyone aged 18 or over) who need a second chance. Some have left school with few or no qualifications and need GCSEs to have any chance of finding a job. Think about the number of times you see the requirement in job advertisements for good GCSE grades in English and in maths. Others may be seeking a career change and need to satisfy entry qualifications for professions such as teaching, healthcare and social care. Postgraduate teacher training courses at primary school level, for instance, require GCSEs in English, maths and a science in addition to an undergraduate degree.

Former Tory Education Secretary Lord Kenneth Baker argues that there is no need for formal assessment at age 16 when the law requires young people to remain in education or training (an apprenticeship or traineeship) until age 18.

Moreover, the UK is the only country in Europe to test pupils at age 16 as well as 18, which adds more ammunition to the case for abolition. Others share concerns about students’ mental health by placing too much stress on them at a vulnerable stage in their development. One solution being discussed is a network of locally assessed arrangements run by schools that might remove the pressures.

How remote learning is forcing education institutions to shift their priorities to cyber, not just physical safety
Featured Article
The pandemic has catalysed a sharp rise in the number of cyber-attacks
Ethnic diversity in FE leadership: What gets measured gets managed, what gets managed gets done
Featured Article
The past year has been a turbulent one. Weâ€™ve seen the tragic killin
Colleges must be at the heart of our national recovery to Build Back Better
Featured Article
The status of colleges has never been greater. Colleges will be critic

Not all level 2 students are young people

Compelling arguments. But this would be a major set back for lifelong learning, discriminating against adults who want to study GCSEs. If they are to be abolished then another widely recognised level 2 qualification assessed to national standards needs to  take its place.

Here are three reasons why:

First, any locally assessed arrangements run by schools will not be accessible to adult learners.

Second, further education colleges will have to be given an incentive in order to provide a solution, as few now run part-time GCSE courses (once a booming area) for adults.

Changes in funding rules, unfortunately, have made them financially unviable for most colleges. As a result, there has been an increasing demand to study GCSEs by distance learning which surged during lockdown. Tragically, many distance learning students discovered when the exams were cancelled in 2020 that they were unable to get centre assessed grades as they had not studied at a school or college (a recognised centre). Not all distance learning providers have exam centre status, which meant that students’ work could not be graded. (The National Extension College is one exception as it has centre status.). We are hoping that the situation of private candidates will be managed better this year.

Third, GCSEs have ‘currency’.

They may be a little frayed around the edges, but are still regarded by employers as the gold standard. Over the years all manner of qualifications have rolled on and off the education conveyor belt – GNVQs, the DVE, the CPVE (if you don’t know what they are that proves the point). They fell by the wayside because few employers understood them.

Now we are not advocating retaining the status quo. Far from it. The content of all GCSEs needs to be reviewed, along with assessment. The notion that getting people to sit in a silent exam hall for three hours without access to the internet, notes or books is hardly the best preparation for the world of work, or even higher education. In the real world people collaborate with others. Assessment by project or coursework is, arguably, a fairer and more realistic way of judging someone’s abilities, although it is vulnerable to plagiarism and cheating.

So where are we now?

The awarding body Pearson is currently undertaking a review of 14 to 19 qualifications. They are conducting a consultation, ending on 31 March, to elicit views from students, parents and the education sector on how the assessment system can be fit for the 21st century. GCSEs will clearly be an important part of this.

But how much consideration will be given to the needs of adult learners? It is significant that Rod Bristow, Pearson’s president of UK and global online learning, said that Covid-19 will “force us all to adapt and rethink how we both educate and assess our young people”.

Yes, GCSEs and their assessment need an urgent rethink. And maybe our exam system is not fit for purpose for a post-Covid 21st century world. But Bristow’s mention of young people is an indication of a particular mindset,

Please let’s push home the message that not all students needing level 2 qualifications such as GCSEs are young people aged 14 to 19, studying full time in a school or college.

Whatever emerges must be flexible enough to incorporate learners of all ages. And it must be a qualification that is widely recognised and valued by employers, higher education and most importantly by the students themselves.

By Anne Nicholls, Communications Consultant Specialising in Education, and Ros Morpeth OBE, Chief Executive of the National Extension College

You may also be interested in these articles:

How remote learning is forcing education institutions to shift their priorities to cyber, not just physical safety
Featured Article
The pandemic has catalysed a sharp rise in the number of cyber-attacks
I shall keep on speaking up and speaking out - because the world needs figures of speech
Featured Article
#ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021 #LGBTHM21 - How a 68 year-old, batty, over
Ethnic diversity in FE leadership: What gets measured gets managed, what gets managed gets done
Featured Article
The past year has been a turbulent one. We’ve seen the tragic killin
Colleges must be at the heart of our national recovery to Build Back Better
Featured Article
The status of colleges has never been greater. Colleges will be critic
The great careers debate
Featured Article
Today (2nd March) sees parliamentarians debating the future of #career
Tackling the disadvantage gap: why we need targeted interventions in 16-19 education too
Featured Article
For the first time, new exploratory research published today by the Ed
Is there still a stigma around apprenticeships?
Featured Article
As our newest intake of apprentices start to get their feet under the
How can greater diversity be introduced to STEM skills within Further Education?
Featured Article
The lack of diversity in STEM @HWCertificationOne of the more practica
Now is the time to support the next generation of industry experts
Featured Article
Grant Findlay, Strategy Director at Sir Robert McAlpine (@WeAreMcAlpin
There are certainly things to celebrate about the continual improvement of quality in vocational education
Featured Article
Has anything changed? As a plumbing teacher, I always thought it was u
Supporting young people today and tomorrow
Featured Article
We can’t ignore the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic cont
Construction apprenticeships in 2021: What employers are looking for, what’s missing, what’s changed?
Featured Article
It has recently been reported that, within the world of construction,

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sophie Bailey
Sophie Bailey shared a video in channel. 11 hours 46 minutes ago

#224 - How is impact investment changing and what does it mean for education?

#224 - How is impact investment changing and...

What's in this episode? You know all those campaigns to divest out of fossil fuel investments and the huge positive impact this has for new...

The National Museum of Computing
The National Museum of Computing has published a new article: The National Museum of Computing to host Young Women in STEM day, inspiring young girls to explore careers in engineering and technology 14 hours 12 minutes ago
Conor Davies
Conor Davies has published a new article: Neuways celebrate double apprentice successes 16 hours 52 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5468)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page