 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Further Education’s role in the sustainable society roadmap

Details
Hits: 476

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Charlotte Bonner, the National Head of Education for Sustainable Development at the Education and training Foundation

The landmark Environment Bill was announced this week (10 Mar), protecting the environment for the next generation and demonstrating to the world that the environment is at the front and centre of the Government’s work, ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The Bill will create a duty on ministers across Whitehall to be guided by five internationally recognised environmental principles when making policy.

The end of 2020 saw the European launch of @UNESCO’s new Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) roadmap for 2030

Building on the UN decade for ESD and the subsequent Global Action Plan, the #ESDfor2030 roadmap calls for action across five areas to ensure the education sector globally can fulfil its role in achieving the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs):  

  1. National level ESD strategies
  2. Uptake of whole-institution approaches to ESD 
  3. Building the ESD capacities of educators
  4. Empowering and mobilising youth action
  5. Empowering and mobilising community action

The Further Education (FE) and training sector is uniquely placed to bring about transition and transformation in our society. The sector reaches millions of learners from all walks of life. It homes 100,000 staff and reaches communities in every town and city in the country.

FE is the pipeline for the workforce of many industries, employers and sectors that have a critical role to play in sustainable development, including construction, manufacture, agriculture, catering and motoring.  

The potential reach of FE’s ESD work is huge. For various reasons, progress in the sector to date has been fragmented and slow, with ESD not yet seen as a central pillar of the sector and its work. 

This needs to change for several reasons: 

Simply put, the FE sector isn’t yet in a position where it can fulfil its role in supporting the realisation of the SDGs, nor the post-Covid-19 or zero-carbon agendas. This must change in 2021. 

The sector needs to embed sustainability across the formal curriculum, the learning environment, and the encounters learners and staff have. This is sometimes conceptualised with a model of four Cs: campus, curriculum, community and culture.  

We need sustainable development within the formal curriculum of every learner across every discipline. This is needed both in specialisms such as zero carbon construction as well as less obvious subject areas such as digital, which still have a critical role to play in our understanding and progress towards sustainability. In addition, ESD elements should be available in the informal and subliminal curriculum of providers too. 

The environment and sustainability sector has been identified as the second least diverse among over 200 professions in the UK. Environmental sustainability and social justice are intrinsically linked so it’s important that an intersectional approach is taken. This will support the issues covered by the UN sustainable development goals to be tackled holistically with solutions producing co-benefits rather than trade-offs between issues.  

A statement of vision for sustainable development and ESD in FE could include: 

Redressing the balance: how and why education should innovate
Featured Article
There is a very common and popular model of learning which says this:
Colleges must be at the heart of our national recovery to Build Back Better
Featured Article
The status of colleges has never been greater. Colleges will be critic
Considerations for those interested in becoming an end-point assessment organisation
Featured Article
Back in 2019 I wrote "Interested in becoming an End-point Assessment O

  • FE teachers, leaders, trainers and professional staff are using education to meet society’s sustainable development needs  
  • All learners are explicitly sustainability learners 
  • FE develops specialist sustainability skills which enable the green transition
  • The workforce across the sector is well equipped to embed ESD in their subject areas 
  • ESD is inclusive, for everyone
  • Net-zero or regenerative infrastructure is used as part of the learning journey as well as to ‘house’ education  
  • FE institutions having positive impacts in their communities to enhance sustainable development. 

To achieve this vision, sustainability needs to be a part of everyday life for FE providers. To create this change it will require policy change, funding, innovation, communities, upskilling, partnerships – a sector wide shift. It will take a mix of top down, bottom up and middle out approaches to truly embed ESD across the sector.  The below outlines an initial analysis of what some of the levers for change could be.

1) Top down, centralised change:

  • ESD’s inclusion in the Professional Standards
  • ESD’s inclusion in initial teacher training 
  • ESD’s inclusion in regulatory and inspection frameworks
  • ESD’s inclusion in apprenticeship occupational standards and awarding organisation curricula
  • New national ESD kitemarks
  • New central funding for ESD
  • Clear ESD promotion in central education strategy and policy 

2) Middle out, organisational change: 

  • Whole-institutionapproaches to ESD across campus, curriculum, community and culture 
  • ESD included in learner outcomes
  • New regional funding for ESD
  • Scale up and replication support for proven innovations and approaches
  • Professional networks embracing ESD
  • High quality, well supported CPD for staff 

3) Bottom up, individual change: 

  • Staff and learners adopting sustainable behaviours
  • Staff and learner ESD champions and ambassadors

When faced with the need for such transformation change, it’s easy to withdraw from the issue and put your head in the sand. But there’s much hope, inspiration and motivation to be drawn from international leaders in ESD such as Germany, Italy, Sweden and Japan. Change is possible and there’s a groundswell of activity and support available for the sector here in the UK too.  

 In 2020, the Climate Commission for UK Higher and Further Education published another roadmap, this one designed to support and mobilise FE colleges to take climate action across their portfolio spanning leadership and governance; learning, teaching, and research; estates and operations; and partnerships and engagement. This is very much in line with the whole-institution approach advocated by the UNESCO roadmap.  

There are innovative partnerships between the sector and industry being established to secure the skills needed for decarbonisation such as the Newcastle College Energy Academy and Basingstoke College of Technology’s electric vehicle training centre.  

Our learners are developing their leadership and enterprise skills. They are doing this whilst also developing the knowledge, skills, values, behaviours and agency needed to support a sustainable future through projects such as My World My Home and Student Eats Food Enterprises.   

What’s needed to take this work to the next level is a joined-up approach to ESD as advocated by  UNESCO’s new education for sustainable development (ESD) roadmap for 2030. This will ensure ESD is a golden thread woven across the education system from early years through to adult learning with everything in between.  

As the spotlight for climate action will be on UK over the next year whilst we host COP26, we have a real opportunity to move our action from slow and fragmented to ambitious and transformational. ESD needs to be truly embedded across our education system – not as ‘another thing to teach’ or a ‘fluffy nice to have’ but as something that’s a central pillar, repurposing our work to explicitly tackle sustainability and social inequality. 

Charlotte Bonner, the National Head of Education for Sustainable Development at the Education and training Foundation

You may also be interested in these articles:

How remote learning is forcing education institutions to shift their priorities to cyber, not just physical safety
Featured Article
The pandemic has catalysed a sharp rise in the number of cyber-attacks
Redressing the balance: how and why education should innovate
Featured Article
There is a very common and popular model of learning which says this:
I shall keep on speaking up and speaking out - because the world needs figures of speech
Featured Article
#ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021 #LGBTHM21 - How a 68 year-old, batty, over
Ethnic diversity in FE leadership: What gets measured gets managed, what gets managed gets done
Featured Article
The past year has been a turbulent one. We’ve seen the tragic killin
Scrapping GCSEs would be a major set back for lifelong learning
Featured Article
Should they stay or should they go? The debate over the future of #GCS
Colleges must be at the heart of our national recovery to Build Back Better
Featured Article
The status of colleges has never been greater. Colleges will be critic
The great careers debate
Featured Article
Today (2nd March) sees parliamentarians debating the future of #career
Considerations for those interested in becoming an end-point assessment organisation
Featured Article
Back in 2019 I wrote "Interested in becoming an End-point Assessment O
Tackling the disadvantage gap: why we need targeted interventions in 16-19 education too
Featured Article
For the first time, new exploratory research published today by the Ed
Is there still a stigma around apprenticeships?
Featured Article
As our newest intake of apprentices start to get their feet under the
How can greater diversity be introduced to STEM skills within Further Education?
Featured Article
The lack of diversity in STEM @HWCertificationOne of the more practica
Now is the time to support the next generation of industry experts
Featured Article
Grant Findlay, Strategy Director at Sir Robert McAlpine (@WeAreMcAlpin

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5480)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page