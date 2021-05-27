 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

COP26 as a turning point for the job market of the future

Details
Hits: 501

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Tale Heydarov is the Chairman of Gilan Holding, Founder of the European Azerbaijan School

@COP26 and the #FutureOWork 

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the world has been engaged in a collective struggle to combat the spread of the virus and the pandemic.

The efforts of health workers and scientists have been nothing short of amazing in response to the crisis.

However, for years we have been living through another pandemic that threatens the planet that we live on – climate change.

The climate emergency was a niche topic just a few decades ago.

Today, the issue of global warming is front and centre for both political leaders but broader society as well. In a matter of months, the UN COP26 climate change conference will be held in Glasgow.

The focus of this event will be on how nations can collectively combat the most persistent risk to humanity.

COP26 as a turning point

COP26 will ensure that climate change remains a key focus for national governments, businesses, and policymakers in the years ahead in addition to the ongoing response to the pandemic. As well as acting as a forum for nations to renew their commitment to combating climate change, COP26 must help raise awareness of the risk of rising CO2 emissions among the general population worldwide.

If humanity can come together and respond with such a sense of urgency and dedication to the threat of climate change as it has done to combat COVID-19, we may be able to arrest its catastrophic impact on our planet. I hope COP26 will be a turning point in helping drive fast and effective action from governments, corporations, and individuals to combat the climate crisis. Indeed, with CO2 levels in the atmosphere reaching record levels in 2020, it is clear the time to act on climate change is now before it is too late.

A changing job market

The education sector has many roles to play regarding the climate crisis. In terms of future-proofing students, leaders in the education sector must ensure their institutions are ready to prepare young people for the jobs of tomorrow and the coming shift in the labour market. Schools, universities, and other learning institutions must teach pupils the skills needed to succeed in emerging green industries and technologies such as offshore wind and electric vehicles. Indeed, although some sectors may be in their infancy at this juncture, educators must make young people aware of job opportunities that may not be numerous at present but will be so in the years ahead.

Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Featured Article
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education
Featured Article
#ArtificialIntelligence is changing the world we live in, the educatio
Itâ€™s no use putting better opportunities on the menu if the young people theyâ€™re aimed at have no idea how to get a seat at the table
Featured Article
If the #SkillsBill has a chance at genuinely improving opportunities f

The ‘green revolution’ offers economies a key point of differentiation and job creation opportunities. Ensuring students are aware of the changing job landscape and are equipped for the jobs of tomorrow is a key priority at the European Azerbaijan School.

Talk of a changing job market is not mere speculation; it is a coming reality and a priority of governments worldwide. In the United States, President Biden has plans to create over 10 million clean energy jobs. In my home country of Azerbaijan, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) recently signed a memorandum of understanding to help Azerbaijan develop its offshore wind capacity. Significant investments and emerging policy positions will transform the job market globally in the years ahead. In the UK alone, research by Parity Projects suggests that over 200,000 jobs could be created in the field of energy efficiency by 2030.

Drawing upon the lessons of COVID-19

With the pandemic still raging in many areas of the globe, particularly affecting the poorest in society, it is too early to say the threat of COVID-19 has receded.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the immense power of collective responsibility and focused action. The tremendous tenacity and sense of solidary of health workers under conditions of utmost stress is something we should all admire. The swiftness in developing numerous COVID-19 vaccines shows the power of investing in science.

If we are to tackle the threat of climate change successfully, we must take heed of these learnings. Investment in research, collective responsibility, and a ruthless determination to overcome one specific threat are themes visible in humanity’s efforts to combat COVID that we should take inspiration from as we fight climate change.

Alongside this, it is imperative that educational institutions prepare our young people for tomorrow’s jobs market to ensure our youth can seize the many opportunities our collective effort in ‘greening’ the economy will bring. We owe it to them to provide the best possible future, equipped with the skills needed to flourish in tomorrow’s world.

Tale Heydarov is the Chairman of Gilan Holding, Founder of the European Azerbaijan School, Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre, Libraff bookstores network, TEAS Publishing House, and until recently served as the President of Gabala FC football club (Azerbaijan Premier League) and Gabala Sports Club

You may also be interested in these articles:

Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Featured Article
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education
Featured Article
#ArtificialIntelligence is changing the world we live in, the educatio
It’s no use putting better opportunities on the menu if the young people they’re aimed at have no idea how to get a seat at the table
Featured Article
If the #SkillsBill has a chance at genuinely improving opportunities f
Why Green Energy is the Key to Saving Money - and the Planet - in the Education Sector
Featured Article
2021 has already seen many public sector bodies become more eco-aware:
Everyone's invited: what's the best way for colleges to respond to allegations against members of staff?
Featured Article
Allegations that many schools, colleges and universities have a 'rape
Crisis? What crisis? Is the Lack of Urgency in the Skills & Post 16 Education Bill A Missed Opportunity?
Featured Article
Whilst looking at the statement from the Education Secretary Gavin Wil
Is remote working really here to stay?
Featured Article
Lockdown restrictions have proved to multiple industries that workers
Access and Participation to Higher Education - Time for reflection and reconsideration?
Featured Article
The qualification and skills landscape is changing. Higher and degree
Are we at the end of test-based learning?
Featured Article
#RethinkingAssessment: The tide is turning Covid-19 has completely tra
“Re-thinking Employability” – Preparing young people for the future of work
Featured Article
Our young people are our future designers, thinkers and leaders, but f
Demographics is Destiny… But what does this mean for the Future of FE?
Featured Article
It was the French Century sociologist and philosopher Auguste Comte wh
Universities must embrace hybrid learning to save the international student population
Featured Article
The UK’s international student population is on the brink of crisis.

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Crisis? What crisis? Is the Lack of Urgency in the Skills & Post 16 Education Bill A Missed Opportunity? 9 hours 48 minutes ago

Hi

What will the potential adult students have to achieve before joining
a new Level 3...

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on 5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education 10 hours 19 minutes ago

Isn't intelligence a tricky kind of thing, for instance different according to species...

Phil Smith
Phil Smith has published a new article: Initial teacher training providers have done everything within their gift to offer support and guidance through this difficult time 12 hours 14 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page