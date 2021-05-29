 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

It’s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling

Details
Hits: 266

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
James McLeod, VP of EMEA at Faethm AI

After a challenging year, it’s exciting to see signs of post-pandemic economic growth. A boom in job vacancies suggests that recovery is on the horizon – something all of us will welcome.

But sadly, it’s not all good news. While it’s positive to see change afoot, concurrent reports suggest the UK is hurtling towards a ‘catastrophic’ digital skills shortage, because the workforce as a whole lacks the skills to fulfil the requirements of these roles. This shortage of talent is nothing new, either. For some time news reports have indicated we’re on the brink of a skills crisis, and this highlights an ongoing issue – that we as a society are not set up for the future demands of work.

Our own analysis of the UK workforce using ONS data verifies these claims. It aimed to establish how prepared the UK is for the future of work, and how automating technology might impact jobs in the future. The results were quite striking, with our calculations suggesting the volume of work that could be automated in the UK by the end of this year is equivalent to 1.4 million full-time roles. That’s the equivalent of 4.8% of work currently undertaken across the country.

Findings from our study show the introduction of intelligent technologies such as machine learning is already leading to the automation of some tasks and augmenting our ability to complete others, transforming the requirements of certain job roles and making others redundant entirely. It was a trend that was already under way prior to the pandemic, but has only accelerated since, with businesses eager to drive efficiency and cost-savings amid economic uncertainty. Many businesses are now on the hunt for the talent to support in the deployment of new tech.

So when the government recently announced that it would introduce legislature to support vital reforms in adult education, and enable individuals to reskill for the future, it came as welcome news. But how does the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill really stack up when it comes to meeting the demands of the future of work?

What is the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill missing?

The government’s bill aims to deliver on the Prime Minister’s ‘Lifetime Skills Guarantee’, and ensure every individual has the chance to gain the skills they need, when they need them, in order to secure ‘great jobs’.

The legislation outlines a variety of new policies to help achieve this, including local skills improvement plans, strengthened intervention powers for the education secretary, and flexible lifelong loans systems. It mandates that employers set out ‘employer-led standards’ for occupations, which in essence will require groups of employers to detail the knowledge, skills and behaviours required of roles to ensure the technical education and training provided is reflective of labour market skills and needs.

Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Exclusive Articles
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
How can low code enable universities and colleges to thrive again?
Exclusive Articles
As per the governmentâ€™s roadmap out of lockdown, universities offici
Decent work, inclusion and sustainability
Exclusive Articles
The concepts of decent work, inclusion and supporting individuals to f

It’s encouraging to see a renewed focus on investing in equipping the workforce for the future. Without crucial government intervention, employers would likely face difficulty in finding the right talent to not only support the implementation of newly created technologies, but also ensure they deliver on their potential. However, the legislation crucially misses an important factor in its reskilling objectives: it fails to acknowledge that reskilling can no longer be considered a simple ‘one and done’ process going forward. We must change the way we think about skills entirely to meet the demands of the future of work.

Why we must stop thinking about skills as being ‘for life’

In an era marked by constant evolution of workplace technologies, there’s simply no such thing as a ‘Lifetime Skill’. Demand for skills rise and fall quicker than ever before, with certain job roles likely to come and go within the space of a few years as technologies rapidly move through the initial adoption phase and become mainstream. Where individuals could once expect to obtain a job for life and become specialised experts over the course of their career, the speed of technological development and the vast acceleration in skills cycles means this is no longer the case.

A recent McKinsey report for example suggested that more than 100 million workers in eight countries around the world would need to switch jobs by 2030, and recent World Economic Forum findings suggest nearly two-thirds of children starting school now will work in jobs that have not even been invented yet. With entirely new positions likely to be created to suit business demands and manage new technologies almost daily, we must start approaching skills and retraining as a constant in employees’ careers, rather than a one-off that will set them for life.

Skills development must be continuous

To meet the demands of the future of work, adaptability must be viewed as the most valuable skill for every employee. Each one should see their skillset as a constantly evolving toolbox that sits alongside technology. That means embracing the opportunities that innovation presents through being open-minded when it comes to reskilling, and viewing learning as a constant in their career. 

Similarly, public policy must focus on supporting individuals in developing human skills that won’t be replaced by automating technologies such as AI a few years down the track. Government initiatives also need to be based on the understanding that these skills aren’t set in stone, but actually something that will constantly grow and be added to throughout each individual’s career. Policy in particular should seek to position learning and development as a constant, repeatable process within the context of the new normal.

Equipping individuals with the right skills, at the right time

The government’s goal is to enable individuals to gain the skills they need, when they need them isn’t unrealistic. In fact, public reskilling policies will be vital to meet the demands of the future of work. However, if we are to achieve this goal, we must acknowledge and accept that reskilling won’t be a single event.

Every individual should be empowered to develop new, relevant and in-demand skills on a regular basis. Businesses play a critical role in facilitating this scenario, and must not only be incentivised to support the reskilling of employees throughout their careers, but also held accountable for their ability to retain, retrain and redeploy talent, and address skills shortages in doing so.

A truly future-proofed workforce in which humans are able to harness the benefits of technology, and use it to enhance their existing capabilities, rather than simply replace them, is a very real possibility. By changing the way we think about reskilling, businesses will be confident that they can retrain employees to deploy the right skillsets at the right time, and capitalise on the economic and social benefits innovative new technology has to offer.

James McLeod, VP of EMEA at Faethm AI

You may also be interested in these articles:

Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Exclusive Articles
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
How can low code enable universities and colleges to thrive again?
Exclusive Articles
As per the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, universities offici
Decent work, inclusion and sustainability
Exclusive Articles
The concepts of decent work, inclusion and supporting individuals to f
5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education
Exclusive Articles
#ArtificialIntelligence is changing the world we live in, the educatio
It’s no use putting better opportunities on the menu if the young people they’re aimed at have no idea how to get a seat at the table
Exclusive Articles
If the #SkillsBill has a chance at genuinely improving opportunities f
Why Green Energy is the Key to Saving Money - and the Planet - in the Education Sector
Exclusive Articles
2021 has already seen many public sector bodies become more eco-aware:
Everyone's invited: what's the best way for colleges to respond to allegations against members of staff?
Exclusive Articles
Allegations that many schools, colleges and universities have a 'rape
Crisis? What crisis? Is the Lack of Urgency in the Skills & Post 16 Education Bill A Missed Opportunity?
Exclusive Articles
Whilst looking at the statement from the Education Secretary Gavin Wil
Is remote working really here to stay?
Exclusive Articles
Lockdown restrictions have proved to multiple industries that workers
Access and Participation to Higher Education - Time for reflection and reconsideration?
Exclusive Articles
The qualification and skills landscape is changing. Higher and degree
Are we at the end of test-based learning?
Exclusive Articles
#RethinkingAssessment: The tide is turning Covid-19 has completely tra
COP26 as a turning point for the job market of the future
Exclusive Articles
COP26 and the Future of Work Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the world

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Greater Manchester’s universities and colleges announce plans to work more closely together 11 hours 50 minutes ago

There's definitely a big agenda here. However, the inclusion of
a 'high-quality responsive...

Thomas Pearson
Thomas Pearson has published a new article: FIRST EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT FOR GIRLS 11-14 SET TO TAKE PLACE IN LONDON 13 hours 24 minutes ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: Ability counts as Sutton college team score record five-year consecutive win 15 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5728)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page