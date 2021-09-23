 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Colleges well placed to be a really important part of delivering a green revolution

Details
Hits: 313

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Tony Lewin, NCG Executive Principal (South)

As we look back at the recent #G7 gathering of world leaders in Cornwall and forward to the #COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in under 50 days time, and as we once again see extreme weather events across the globe this summer, big goals to tackle our environmental challenges remain in the news.

I’ll leave talk of new “Atlantic Charters” and “Marshall Plans” to Boris, Angela and Joe but I do believe that we all have a role to play in preserving and enhancing our planet.

At NCG we have recently unveiled a groundbreaking new environmental strategy which seeks to embed our commitment to this issue in everything we do, at every level of our group.

Our group structure means we have to, and have the capacity to deliver major strategic changes like this as a collective, whilst still reflecting the different circumstances of each college.

The most important feature of our new approach is the absolute commitment of our senior leadership team and board in making this a reality, not just another series of warm statements.

To help deliver the ambitious vision of the NCG Environmental Strategy, I support the delivery of the strategy and act as the Executive Sponsor; ensuring it has reach across the whole of the group and that it becomes embedded in our behaviours and actions.

Our group structure also means we have the capacity to appoint a dedicated lead Matthew Ward, Group Energy and Sustainability Officer who works across all seven colleges, bringing together colleagues and expertise to align our goals and actions, and most importantly to support each other.

This resource and group wide commitment means we have been able to take a no holds barred look at our environmental outputs and consider how we change what we do.

We have already (among other things) set about:

  • Reducing gas and electricity emissions by 50%
  • Reducing staff and student travel emissions by 50%
  • Reducing water usage by 10%
  • Sending no waste at all to landfill
  • Reducing food waste by 50%

Our students will impact the environment for the rest of this century and beyond 

Besides looking at what we do as an employer and as an organisation, we also have another, even more important output which will impact the environment for the rest of this century and beyond - our students. We have made a commitment that every one of our courses will include an element that addresses the sustainable future every industry will require in the future.

For some areas (such as automotive engineering or the rapidly growing work we are doing to train people to work in the renewable energy sectors) it is easy to see how sustainability is already at the core of the course and the industry it is seeking to serve.

For others, such as health care (where we are teaching would-be doctors and nurses to use technology to reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional appointments and consultations) the link may be more to do with how the delivery of the service will change over time.

The potential to breathe new life into communities

This tilt towards a new and more sustainable way of working also has a further benefit for NCG and the learners and communities that we serve. Many of our colleges are in former industrial heartlands, towns and cities that have faced huge changes and challenges over the last few decades.

New industries - such as our work on subsea and the renewable energy initiatives - have the potential to breathe new life into these communities and help to grow local industries. This was really brought home this summer, when government Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan visited our Energy Academy at Newcastle College.

She commented that “world-leading history in engineering and in delivering industrial revolutions means we’re well placed to be a really important part of delivering that green revolution, helping us to develop all the tools we need to de-carbonise our homes and the way we travel”.

Everyone on the planet has a role to play in saving it

Just as we have all had a role to play in containing as best we can the COVID19 pandemic, everyone on the planet has a role to play in saving it. Government and corporations of course must focus on the big picture and take the steps that only they can.

The rest of us must focus on the impact we can have through our work and lives, and for NCG the most critical one is embedding a culture of sustainability within our organisation and the young people we educate. We hope that this commitment will stay with them throughout their lives.

As well as shaping their environmental impact, I also hope this will engender within them a sense of genuine civic activism. 100 years ago, as people emerged from terrible worldwide conflict and a global pandemic, a new generation set their face towards the challenges of the future. We are helping today’s young people to do the same for their time.

Tony Lewin, NCG Executive Principal (South)

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6103)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page