 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Legacy of Our Education System

Details
Hits: 93
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Richard Gerver, World Renowned Speaker and Author

... a legacy for which society will eternally be thankful

What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.

Legacy is an interesting concept, especially for a teacher; for many of us, we never see what happens in the long term for our students. As a primary school teacher, the young people I taught, left at eleven years old and remained frozen in time in my head, but every so often, I would hear stories about where they had gone and what they had done; Occasionally, I see pictures of them on social media with families of their own, with careers and lives carved out of their childhood experiences.

You also, occasionally hear about the young people who left your school and found tragedy, disappointment or failure. We cannot control our children’s futures and we shouldn’t seek to, but we do contribute to the chances they will have and the tools they’ll need in order to make the most of them.

Our impact in the long term may be abstract but we must have faith in its long term importance. I often say to teachers, trainers and education leaders that they may never see the full effect of their decisions but they must trust that their impact will be felt.

It is for that reason, that we need to remember that our core focus cannot be on grades and end of year outcomes, it needs to be on something much bigger; the longer game. We may only touch a young person’s life for a brief moment in time, but we must ensure that we contribute to a far longer journey. 

Impact on the future

If as educators we want to have an impact on the future then we need to have an idea of what we want that future to be. I want to share my own, personal aspiration for what I hope we can all contribute to:

All human beings want to be of value, all human beings want to believe that they can lead lives where they have choices and some control. Some human beings realise early, the power and potential of a life lived and of purpose, some realise late and some… too late.

For society to thrive, to reconnect and to be better, we need people to reconnect with each other and most importantly with themselves. People need to feel valued and of value; they need to know that they have a purpose. 

We know that in many ways, a growing number of people feel undervalued and some helpless. The growing issues around mental health and the anger and resentment showing itself in society, through the increasing polarisation and the resurgence in extremism, benefits no one but does serve to destabilise and disrupt both the individual and society. 

Advertisement

Internship helped build my portfolio â€“ and my confidence
FE Voices
After the first year of her degree, Event Management student Kayleigh
Ensuring clarity and consistency across End Point Assessment
FE Voices
Since Innovate Awarding became approved to be an End Point Assessment
Missing Millions: UK is overlooking the #UntappedPotential of millions of workers
FE Voices
Undertrained, underemployed and unprepared: the UK is squandering the

Educators are, like it or not, some of the most important people in changing the future. It has to be our aim to help to bring the best of our society together; the people and the organisations that best exemplify and champion the role of active citizenship; of values and of purpose, people and organisations who believe and evidence that we; you and I, can change the world for the better.

Education establishments should be that gathering point; the foundation stone of learning and of collaboration on which ideas, philosophies and the future are built. 

This is not meant to be a grandiose vision but a granular one, it is Gandhi’s “Be the change.”  

I believe that our wider legacy should be to help to create a simple catalyst for what I see as the five core themes of a life;

  1. To be healthy
  2. To be skilled
  3. To be aware
  4. To be hopeful
  5. To be of value 

We need to explore, how as educators, we can play our role in supporting the five phases of life; both as organisations and as collaborative partners.

How educators can influence the five phases of life:

1. Emergence

Before birth, supporting young families so that they can create nurturing environments that best prepare and provide for children in the first phases of life; to help to make the early links between the five core themes.

2. Education

We must focus on how we use formal education to ensure that our emerging young citizens are prepared for the world they are going to inherit. That their knowledge, skills, attributes and behaviours empower them and inspire them to head confidently into the next phase of life.

3. Activism

As organisations; educators, employers and institutions we must work together to ensure that our young people feel that they have a place and a purpose as emerging adult citizens in society, so that they feel that they have opportunity to make their mark. Moving on, how we help them understand the growing of their responsibility as they move on to phase four.

4. Leadership

How do we ensure that the gained experiencevision and actions of their activism is not wasted and are utilised in order to take on leadership and responsibility for developing the phases further and for evolving the narratives and sense of empowerment for the next generation? 

5. Legacy

How do we ensure that our elders continue to thrive; to be supported and most importantly continue to feel valued? How do we capture and use their wisdom to inform and educate future cohorts? 

This kind of connected future will rely on all of us all coming together to share ideas, debates and collaborations and having the confidence and belief that as an educators, employers, parents and carers involved in the lives of young people, we are special; and that the responsibilities we bear can be turned in to a legacy for which society will eternally be thankful.

Go forward, good luck; change the world.     

Richard Gerver, World Renowned Speaker and Author, writing on behalf of Promote-Ed

You may also be interested in these articles:

The crucial role that maths and English will play in T Levels
FE Voices
The Maths and English #TLevels opportunityWith only a few months to go
Internship helped build my portfolio – and my confidence
FE Voices
After the first year of her degree, Event Management student Kayleigh
Ensuring clarity and consistency across End Point Assessment
FE Voices
Since Innovate Awarding became approved to be an End Point Assessment
Leadership in Prison education, meeting the challenges of the new system
FE Voices
Ruth Silver Reflects on Angela Sanders New FETL ReportPrison education
IfATE’s consultation on External Quality Assurance: what I would like to see, Terry Fennell, FDQ
FE Voices
Reflecting on nearly four years as an end point assessment organisatio
Missing Millions: UK is overlooking the #UntappedPotential of millions of workers
FE Voices
Undertrained, underemployed and unprepared: the UK is squandering the
Getting value from our IT Services
FE Voices
IT is an essential part of our business lives with ever-changing techn
Gavin Williamson urges colleges to bid for Towns Fund
FE Voices
The Secretary of State, Gavin Williamson has written to colleges this
Former Apprentice Gillian Keegan confirmed as Apprenticeships and Skills Minister - Sector Response
FE Voices
@GillianKeegan has now been confirmed as the Parliamentary Under Secre
Former Apprentice Gillian Keegan appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education
FE Voices
After the recent Cabinet #reshuffle @GillianKeegan was appointed Parli
The Non-Levy Apprenticeship Scheme - Good News for Small Providers by Guidance, 'Insufficient Progress' is our verdict.
FE Voices
We have finally seen the launch of the new non-levy Apprenticeship sch
New immigration policy threatens to cut businesses off to vital skills - Sector Response
FE Voices
The government has announced details of the immigration system that is

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: The Legacy of Our Education System 11 minutes ago
Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith has published a new article: Data Protection Principals. For Leaders in Education, Data Security Matters. 45 minutes ago
Learn Now
Learn Now has published a new article: How student experience can impact learning 17 hours 55 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page