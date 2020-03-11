 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How has the 2020 Budget impacted the FE Sector?

Details
Hits: 334

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Budget 2020

#Budget2020 - Is this the Budget to 'get it done'?

New Chancellor, @RishiSunak has delivered his first Budget today (11 Mar), in what was quite a difficult set of circumstances.

He has only been in the Chancellor's role for under a month, on Monday (9th March 2020) the stock market had the largest crash in share price since the 2008 Financial crisis. 

Rishi Sunak earlier today, and prior to the budget, announced an emergency interest rate cut from 0.75% to 0.25% in a bid to support the economy during the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe. 

The impact of Covid-19 was high on the Chancellor's agenda, as Health Minister, MP Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with Coronavirus earlier in the day and it was unknown if she had been in close contact with any of the Senior Government Minister's.

This was also the first budget in more than 40 years that the UK was not a part of the European Union. So, no pressure then, on Rishi on what was a very unique budget, let alone delivering his first budget to the nation!

Rishi Sunak called this budget the 'Budget to get it done' and announced massive capital expediture around building roads, more houses and railway projects and he confirmed £1.5 Billion in capital funding to the FE College estate, to clarify this will be to improve the college buildings and not an increase in expenditure on learners or to be used by staff. 

How has the FE Sector responded to the 2020 Budget?

david hughes 100 x100David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC) responded:

“It was to be expected and absolutely right that the budget would focus on the coronavirus. We should all be glad that the government’s immediate priority is about containing the outbreak and keeping the country running.

"Despite that, I am confident that the Chancellor also has his sights set on the comprehensive spending review later this year, to be able to focus on the longstanding and profound challenges we face. These include climate change, productivity, prosperity and supporting the 50% of the adult population that Augar identified as being neglected and under-funded. Colleges will be at the heart of those plans because they are where businesses are supported, communities developed, and individuals given the opportunity to get on.

"We’re working with the Government to secure large scale, long term, transformative investments and policies which will put colleges centre-place in communities across the country. In the meantime, today showed a clear shift in attitude towards technical and vocational education, after a decade of neglect. Colleges will be keen to access the £1.5bn capital funding and will want to shape the new National Skills Fund to make sure it works for their communities and for the people and employers they support. 

Advertisement

Equipping the younger generation with the opportunities they need to flourish in even the most rural and isolated areas
FE Voices
#LevellingUp The British Countryside â€“ Weâ€™re not doing enough to m
A Vibrant Skills Market
FE Voices
Firstly a big thank you to everyone who has joined my campaign through
Weighing up the options: Take on an EQA role, or become an EPAO?
FE Voices
Developing our #EPAO business: A view from @The_IMI Just over three ye

"To create a truly transformative post-16 education system the comprehensive spending review later this year must commit to long-term investment ensuring no one is left behind.”

 

£30m a year to improve PE teaching.

£25,000 per year for secondary schools to invest in arts activities.

Abolishing the reading tax from 1st December. Books, newspapers, magazines or academic journals, however they are read, will have no VAT charge.

£130m of new funding to extend Start-up Loans.

A new one year National Insurance break from contributions for businesses that employ veterans was announced. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Equipping the younger generation with the opportunities they need to flourish in even the most rural and isolated areas
FE Voices
#LevellingUp The British Countryside – We’re not doing enough to m
A Vibrant Skills Market
FE Voices
Firstly a big thank you to everyone who has joined my campaign through
If the Government is serious about levelling up, this budget needs to deliver for FE
FE Voices
Further Education in 2020: An Agenda for ChangeIt was on; then specula
February Digital Route Review Update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager overviewAfter a very busy time over the Christmas
Weighing up the options: Take on an EQA role, or become an EPAO?
FE Voices
Developing our #EPAO business: A view from @The_IMI Just over three ye
Conflict style could impact gender pay-gap as more women are co-operative than assertive during conflict
FE Voices
#IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay - Conflict style could impact gender
Linking the world of education with the world of employment: Better informed students make better informed decisions
FE Voices
#NationalCareersWeek - Ensuring every young person has the chance to s
How Can #Buddhism improve Organisational Processes?
FE Voices
I well remember a seminar in which I, along with other college princip
We need some Radical Thinking to make a new Modern Skills Provider
FE Voices
We enter a new decade with the hope and dreams of millions of young pe
England’s Skills Puzzle: Piecing together further education, training and employment
FE Voices
England's #SkillsPuzzle identifies the problems with our skills system
#NationalCareersWeek – What do you know about the choices out there for you?
FE Voices
89% of employers would do an #Apprenticeship if they were starting the
The UK education system needs to change to encourage greater health and wellbeing
FE Voices
Celebrating #UniversityMentalHealthDay (5 Mar), Dr Frances Maratos, As

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Gabbi Naylor
Gabbi Naylor has a new avatar. 1 hour 13 minutes ago
Gabbi Naylor
Jane Allardice
Jane Allardice has published a new article: The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups 1 hour 41 minutes ago
Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College's recruitment lifeline to hotels and restaurants 2 hours 40 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page